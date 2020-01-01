A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Jedinak determined to play on

Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak intends to play on, despite currently being without a club and turning down multiple offers to return to the A-League.

The Herald Sun reports that the 35-year-old has been approached by Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur Rams to date but prefers to continuing playing in Europe.

Jedinak is currently completing his UEFA A License and has one eye firmly on a coaching career once he hangs up the boots.