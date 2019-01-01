Italian international Alessandro Diamanti has been presented to the media as the star of new A-League team Western United.

The 36-year-old forward - who has signed a one-year marquee deal - was paraded at one of the club's training facilities at Fraser Rise on Thursday morning.

Diamanti has 17 caps for and was part of the Azzurri squad that finished runner-up at the 2012 European Championships.

"I have played all around the world, with world class clubs and team mates, and Western United stood out to me after speaking with the coaches and staff, and hearing how they plan on having an impact in their first season in the A-League," Diamanti said.

"It’s exciting to join a club in a country where the popularity of football is growing so quickly."

Coach Mark Rudan was confident the Italy veteran would be a drawcard for supporters with his extensive resume proving his quality.

"Alessandro Diamanti is a player of enormous quality with fantastic pedigree who possesses the X-factor we’ve been searching for. He’s a player that will excite our fans and work hard for his team mates," Rudan said.

"We look forward to welcoming Alessandro’s experience to the Western United family."

Diamanti has enjoyed a 20-year senior career which has included stints at clubs such as , West Ham, Livorno and Brescia - plus two seasons at Chinese team Guangzhou Evergrande.

The attacking midfielder will his competitive debut for Western United when the A-League season kicks off in October.