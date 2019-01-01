With Markus Babbel left fuming, Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic was delighted to see his side stage a second impressive comeback in a week on Sunday.

After coming from 2-0 down against Brisbane Roar last weekend, Perth overturned a 3-1 deficit to claim a 4-3 win against the Wanderers and extend their lead atop the A-League ladder to six points.

For Popovic, the manner of the victory was almost as important as the three points.

“If we want to have a chance to win things, these are the games we’ve got to win," Popovic said.

"We found a win today and we won by dominating

“[It was] a crazy type of game, we created an amazing opportunity in the first couple of minutes.

“Then they had a lot of attempts on goal and we defended very poorly today. It’s no real surprise we struggled at times.

“But what’s that they say about character? I’m delighted for everyone involved, the players, the fans, it’s a day I’m sure we’ll all remember."