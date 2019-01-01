Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine scored overnight for Hull City in a 2-1 win over Reading.

The Socceroo bagged an assist last weekend and continued his strong start to the season as he headed home his side's second goal on Saturday.

Elsewhere, fellow Socceroo Mat Ryan kept a clean sheet in 's 3-0 win over with new Aussie recruit Aaron Mooy kept on the bench for the Seagulls.

Massimo Luongo meanwhile made his debut off the bench for in a 2-0 win after sealing a move away from .