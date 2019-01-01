Central Coast Mariners skipper Matt Simon has been suspended for two matches after the abusive spray he gave referee Stephen Lucas during the 5-3 loss to Brisbane Roar.

The 33-year-old, who was given a red card for the incident, was given an extra one-match ban by the FFA on top of the single game suspension he received for being sent off

He was also handed a suspended one-match penalty that will hang over his head until the end of next season.

Simon will miss the home fixture against Wellington Phoenix and away derby versus Newcastle Jets before returning for the home clash against Adelaide United.