Matt Simon given two match ban for referee abuse
Central Coast Mariners skipper Matt Simon has been suspended for two matches after the abusive spray he gave referee Stephen Lucas during the 5-3 loss to Brisbane Roar.
The 33-year-old, who was given a red card for the incident, was given an extra one-match ban by the FFA on top of the single game suspension he received for being sent off
He was also handed a suspended one-match penalty that will hang over his head until the end of next season.
Simon will miss the home fixture against Wellington Phoenix and away derby versus Newcastle Jets before returning for the home clash against Adelaide United.
Ingham to join Mariners as Pain replacement - report
Central Coast Mariners are set to add Melbourne Victory attacker Jai Ingham to their squad for next A-League season.
The 25-year-old is likely to replace outgoing winger Connor Pain, who is rumoured to be joining Western United.
New Zealand international Ingham has been injured and out-of-favour at Victory this season, making only four league appearances.
The Mariners are also set to lose centre-half Jonathan Aspropotamitis to Western United, while fellow defender Kye Rowles has been linked with Melbourne City.
Eli Babalj on trial with Brisbane Roar
The former Socceroos striker has landed in Brisbane as a free agent after parting ways with Indian Super League side ATK.
Now 27, Babalj has struggled for regular game time since bursting onto the scene with Melbourne Heart in 2011.
Since 2012, he's played for seven different sides including a brief stint with Adelaide United.
Interim Roar coach Darren Davies confirmed Babalj, along with Jacob Alexander, have been trialling with the club since last week.
"We're a little bit low on numbers and they obviously added to the numbers but they've been great," Davies said.
"They've worked hard and we'll see where we go.
"Constantly a work in progress but nothing confirmed as yet."
A-League analysis: How Sydney FC's attack sparkled against Adelaide
Sydney FC were able to retain second spot in the A-League as they defeated finals contenders Adelaide United 2-0 on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval.
Adelaide's failure to win means they have now gone without victory in their past four games and manager Marco Kurz seemed unable to respond to the tactical maneuvers of his counterpart, Steve Corica, throughout the match.
The game's main advantages were gained in the midfield, with Corica getting the best out of his team while Kurz's side was unable to do the same. To make matters worse, Sydney FC's new striker Reza Ghoochannejhad ran the show and Adelaide's defenders had no answers.
Victory unveil ACL kits with gambling sponsor
Ahead of their Asian Champions League group opener against Daegu on Tuesday night, Melbourne Victory have revealed their playing strips for the competition.
Your models for the day : Carl Valeri and Ola Toivonen. Thoughts on this season’s #ACL2019 kit, Melbourne Victory fans? pic.twitter.com/4bUeUD1qC8— Ngau Kai Yan (@KaiTFS) March 4, 2019
While quite similar to their A-League kit, the jerseys boast a new sponsor for the competition in the form of Kashbet, which markets itself as an online casino games site.
Powell commits to Brisbane Roar
After becoming Brisbane Roar's youngest ever player, Izaack Powell has signed on for next season as a scholarship player.
“The hard work I’ve been putting in all year is starting to pay off, but this is just the beginning,” Powell said.
"The coaches provide a great transition here between the youth team and the first team and that definitely helps the younger players and it feels more natural when they get their opportunity."
How's this for great news to start the week! Our youngest ever player has committed to BRFC! 👊— Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) March 3, 2019
More details 👉 https://t.co/cvF4XWh5n1#RoarAsOne pic.twitter.com/V7hzKkXI0K