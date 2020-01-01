A-League and Australian football news LIVE: How to watch the Olyroos at the AFC under-23 championships

Australian viewers will have to tune in online to watch the Olyroos attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics after it was revealed no broadcaster would be showing the group stage matches.

The under-23 Australian team will compete at the AFC U23 championships in commencing on Wednesday January 8, but fans will have to watch matches on the AFC's You Tube channel.

Fox Sports has the broadcast rights to the tournament but it will only be telecasting Australian matches if they reach the knockout phase.

The Olyroos will first take on Iraq on Wednesday before group games against hosts and Bahrain.

Sixteen teams will be competing with the top three teams qualifying for the Olympics in the middle of the year.