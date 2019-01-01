Irish veteran Wes Hoolahan is set to officially join Newcastle Jets after personal terms were agreed with the A-League club on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old has been in discussions with the Hunter Valley side, and the Independent is reporting that an initial one-year deal has been agreed by the player and club.

Hoolahan has flown to to undergo a medical with the Jets before an official annoucement of his signing can be made.

The playmaker heads Down Under after a 10-game spell in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion last season, and via a recent pre-season training stint with League Two's Cambridge United.

Former international Hoolahan made a name for himself during a 10-year period at Norwich, where he scored 54 goals and made 78 assists in 351 appearances, including four seasons in the English Premier League.

The Shelbourne junior has gathered 43 caps and three goals for his nation - scoring against at Euro 2016 in .