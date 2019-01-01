Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak is eager to continue his playing career and admits England remains his first choice of destination.

After parting ways with over the summer, Jedinak remains a free agent and has attracted A-League interest, but revealed remaining in Europe would be his preference.

"I’m still trying to play and still keeping fit. I still hope to get an opportunity somewhere and we will see what happens after that,” Jedinak told The Athletic.

"I still go and use Villa’s training facilities, away from the first team, when they are not there. I do my own thing and crack on. It’s not always the easiest thing but it’s necessary and you need to do it.

"It might be somewhere abroad or within , I don’t know. It would be nice to be in England. I realise that may not be a possibility, so I can’t not be open to trying somewhere else.

"I’d like to manage. If that was the path I was going down, it would be great to manage. There’s a long road before that but it would be something to try to explore some day.”