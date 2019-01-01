A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Graham Arnold sends message to Socceroos ahead of Syria clash

With Trent Sainsbury suspended for the Socceroos' final group game against Syria, Mark Milligan is set to be dropped back into defence.

The Australian captain has impressed in a holding midfield role to date in the UAE but has been training alongside Degenek in a defensive position ahead of Wednesday morning's game.

Having played at centre-back for the Socceroos during the World Cup, the switch isn't too surprising and will allow Jackson Irvine and Massimo Luongo to start in midfield.

Though Australia only just scraped past Syria when they met in a World Cup qualifier, Milligan is confident the green and gold can get the job done - but stressed they must be willing to give it everything.

"We'll have a look at them, but we will go into the match with a lot of confidence," Milligan said.

"We do believe in the players that we have here and they way that we're doing things.

"You can't leave anything in the tank. You have to go out and show all your cards in that match."