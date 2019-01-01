Melbourne City are into the FFA Cup semi-finals following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park on Wednesday night.

English winger Craig Noone struck a double either side of a a magnificent flicked finish from Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren.

Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar had a howler for the opening goal, with his decision to keep the ball from crossing the byline allowing Noone the opportunity to score into an unguarded net.

In the other match, Brisbane Strikers progressed into the final with a 3-2 win over Moreland Zebras.

The FFA semi-finals will be Brisbane Strikers v Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United.