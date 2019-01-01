Jason Davidson has re-signed with Perth Glory for the 2019/20 season.

The Australian leftback has impressed in his first season in the A-League and joins a string of Glory players that have recently extended their stay with the club.

“I want to continue to be a part of something special,” Davidson said.

“The success that the club is striving for is something that I want to help achieve and I feel fortunate to be a part of a team unit that is so strong on and off the pitch.

“It’s great to have come back to play in and hit the ground running with a team that is playing so well.”