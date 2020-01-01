A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Glory game set for A-League first

Perth Glory's match against Melbourne City on Sunday will be the first A-League game broadcasted with commentators that aren't actually in attendance.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Fox Sports will use commentators watching on TV from the eastern seaboard to call the game as the broadcaster looks to juggle the return of AFL and NRL.

Commentators calling games from afar is common for Socceroos and Asian games played overseas but this will be the first time it's happened in the A-League.