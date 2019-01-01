FFA CEO David Gallop has stressed his commitment to the role amidst growing pressure on his position.

The controversial sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has seen Gallop's position come under the spotloght but the man himself says he isn't going anywhere.

"I'm fully committed to the role," Gallop said.

"Week in, week out you're in a position where what you do is reviewed. It's a position that's under scrutiny and we're all used to that.

"The important thing now is to get on with the Cup of Nations and see that this team is in the best possible shape to do well at the World Cup."