Gallop not sweating on FFA pressure
FFA CEO David Gallop has stressed his commitment to the role amidst growing pressure on his position.
The controversial sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has seen Gallop's position come under the spotloght but the man himself says he isn't going anywhere.
"I'm fully committed to the role," Gallop said.
"Week in, week out you're in a position where what you do is reviewed. It's a position that's under scrutiny and we're all used to that.
"The important thing now is to get on with the Cup of Nations and see that this team is in the best possible shape to do well at the World Cup."
Milicic names Matildas squad for Cup of Nations
Just days after being named as the interim Matildas manager, Ante Milicic has revealed his first squad ahead of the Cup of Nations.
The Matildas face New Zealand, Argentina and Korea Republic in the inaugural tournament later this month on home soil as they prepare for the Women's World Cup in June.
Milicic, who has replaced Alen Stajcic at the helm of the Matildas, is eager to make the most of the competition as he looks to come to grips with his new position.
Sotirio takes a shot at his critics
Three goals in less than three months have left Jaushua Sotirio on the cusp of his best ever A-League season with Western Sydney Wanderers.
The 23-year-old attacker has bagged three goals in his past two campaigns and needs just one more this season to bring his current tally up to four.
Sotirio has been with the Wanderers since 2013 and was part of their Asian Champions League winning squad in 2014, but has remained a peripheral figure at the club with some fans reluctant to embrace him.
Vukovic seals extended stay with Genk
Socceroos keeper Danny Vukovic has sealed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Belgian side Genk.
The Australian shot-stopper has been with the club since 2017 after impressing with Sydney FC.
Vukovic has starred from the outset for Genk and was awarded the side's Golden Shoe in the 2017/18 season.
His move to Belgium has also seen him earn his first caps for the Socceroos and at 33 he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
Happy to announce I’ll be a @krcgenkofficial player for a further 2.5 years! A big thank you to the club, my team mates and our wonderful supporters! And most importantly to my family, without them I wouldn’t be able to continue fulfilling my dreams and aspirations!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/lH3RvFK9Yz— Danny Vukovic (@vuka20) February 20, 2019
Kamsoba's brush with Adelaide United
Elvis Kamsoba has quickly taken Melbourne Victory by storm but the winger almost signed with Adelaide United three years ago.
Raised in South Australia, Kamsoba caught the attention of then Reds coach, Josep Gombau, back in 2015.
Unfortunately, timing wasn't with the attacker as the Spanish coach departed having only just spotted Kamsoba.
"One coach comes in, another comes in… that made it a bit hard for me," Kamsoba said.
"Josep Gombau was there and he did actually [rate him].
"The week he called me in was the same week he left. He went and I was there with a different coach and he didn’t fancy me."
Kamsoba would ultimately leave Adelaide for Melbourne in search of an A-League contract and Kevin Muscat was all too happy to hand him one in January - albeit a few years later than the winger would have hoped.
ACL groups finalised for Victory and Sydney FC
The A-League will have two representatives in the Asian Champions League this year with both Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC learning the exact make-up of their groups.
Victory have been drawn in Group F alongside Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, 2018 Korean FA Cup winners Daegu FC and Besart Berisha's Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Berisha might not line-up against his former side however as he shapes as the foreigner Sanfrecce will exclude from their ACL campaign after not featuring in their play-off win over Chiangrai United.
Sydney FC meanwhile find themselves in Group H with Chinese Super League winners Shanghai SIPG, J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale and K-League side Ulsan Hyundai.
Newcastle Jets fell at the final hurdle to qualify for the ACL after losing 4-1 to last year's champions Kashima Antlers on Tuesday.
Tommy Oar ruled out for the season
Central Coast Mariners will be without star player Tommy Oar for the rest of their troubled campaign.
The attacker landed awkwardly against Sydney FC on Sunday which resulted in hyperextension of his knee and caused a posterior capsule ligament sprain.
While Oar won't need surgery at this stage, he's expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks and miss the rest of the Mariners' season.
Oar has struggled with injuries since signing for Mike Mulvey's side and is gutted to have his season cut short.
"I am really disappointed to not be able to play again this season,” Oar said.
"I know I’m in great hands with Dave McGinness and the medical team at the Mariners, so I am putting my full focus into getting myself healthy and fully fit for next season.
"Obviously I will be trying to support the boys for the remainder of this season and helping in any way I can around the club. I would also like to thank the fans for how patient they’ve been with me, I really appreciate it and look forward to repaying them next season helping drive the club to success."
Central Coast host Brisbane Roar on Friday night which could well decide who finishes with the wooden spoon this season.
Perth Glory soar in latest global club rankings
The latest updated global club rankings from FiveThirtyEight has seen Perth Glory rise significantly and are now unsurprisingly the highest ranked Australian side.
With Manchester City topping the charts ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona, Glory has soared 30 spots and now sit in 255th ahead of MLS side Seattle Sounders and Championship side Blackburn.
Perth have lost just once this A-League campaign and are within touching distance of a number of regular-season records.
Suwon confirm Taggart signing
Australian attacker has officially sealed his move to South Korean club Suwon Bluewings.
The striker left Brisbane Roar last week and has passed his medical with the K-League side.
Suwon finished sixth last season and will be hoping Taggart can add some fire power up top having struck 11 times for Roar this season.
OFFICIAL | Suwon Samsung have confirmed the signing of Australian forward Adam Taggart. #kleague pic.twitter.com/0IJRhAfDXV— Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 19, 2019
Al-Araibi has A-League in his sights after Thai nightmare
After the nightmare of spending two months in a Thailand detention centre, Hakeem al-Araibi is ready to dream again and has set his sights on earning an A-League contract.
The 25-year-old, who played for Bahrain's youth national team before becoming embroiled in alleged political crimes, is currently with National Premier League Victoria club Pascoe Vale and was training behind bars to ensure he's fit for the coming season.
Deployed as a defender on the pitch, al-Araibi is planning to quit his other jobs which includes working as an Uber driver in order to follow his football dream and believes he has what it takes to make it in the A-League.
'Does anyone need a seeker?' - Reds winger meets Harry Potter
Adelaide United attacker Nikola Mileusnic could be forgiven for pinching himself after running into Harry Potter himself at a gym in Adelaide.
Daniel Radcliffe is currently in Australia to begin filming on a new movie and hit up an Adelaide gym not long after touching down.
Mileusnic spotted the star and couldn't resist snapping a photo with 'the boy who lived'.
Perhaps Marco Kurz could use another speedster that's particularly good in the air?
One is a wizard, the other is Daniel Radcliffe. @nmileu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/lnwqUn44V5— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) February 19, 2019