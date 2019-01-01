Western United's logo revealed - report
The A-League newcomers crest has been leaked.
According to The Age, United will be boasting the below logo when they're introduced to the competition next season.
Thoughts on Western United's apparent logo?
While not confirmed as yet, an official word on the logo is expected soon as the club look to lock down their identity and squad in the coming months.
United remain without a head coach and only have two players locked in for their inaugural season.
Craig Foster to play in the FFA Cup
The former Socceroos captain will lace up the boots for Albion Park City Football Club in their inaugural FFA Cup campaign.
Foster will make his debut in the club's Round 3 clash against Coniston FC which takes place on Wednesday March 20 at JJ Kelly Park in Wollongong.
Now 49, the former Crystal Palace midfielder was lured into playing again by SBS colleague Adrian Arciuli.
"We thought it would be a great platform to raise awareness for football and the community in general. He is a great guy and he jumped at it," Arciuli told the Illawarra Mercury.
"Half the team are rugby league converts. Our right back still can't take throw-ins."
Foster has had a busy 2019 to date having played an influential role in ensuring the release of Hakeem al-Araibi.
We are pleased to launch our Twitter account with an exciting announcement - APCFC is pleased to have signed former @Socceroos captain @Craig_Foster on a free deal to play in our @FFACup Round 3 clash against Coniston FC on Wednesday March, 20 at JJ Kelly Park.
Melbourne Victory clarify ACL sponsor
Despite initial reports, Victory's front-of-shirt sponsor in the Asian Champions League isn't gambling related with the club instead linking up with Hong Kong-based media agency Kaishi Entertainment.
"We are thrilled to have Kaishi Entertainment join us as our front-of-shirt partner as we tackle the pinnacle of club football in Asia,” Victory CEO Trent Jacobs said.
“Being involved with Melbourne Victory provides an important connection for Kaishi Entertainment into Australia, while continuing to build greater awareness in Asia during the AFC Champions League with the likes of Keisuke Honda in our team.”
Matt Simon given two match ban for referee abuse
Central Coast Mariners skipper Matt Simon has been suspended for two matches after the abusive spray he gave referee Stephen Lucas during the 5-3 loss to Brisbane Roar.
The 33-year-old, who was given a red card for the incident, was given an extra one-match ban by the FFA on top of the single game suspension he received for being sent off
He was also handed a suspended one-match penalty that will hang over his head until the end of next season.
Simon will miss the home fixture against Wellington Phoenix and away derby versus Newcastle Jets before returning for the home clash against Adelaide United.
Ingham to join Mariners as Pain replacement - report
Central Coast Mariners are set to add Melbourne Victory attacker Jai Ingham to their squad for next A-League season.
The 25-year-old is likely to replace outgoing winger Connor Pain, who is rumoured to be joining Western United.
New Zealand international Ingham has been injured and out-of-favour at Victory this season, making only four league appearances.
The Mariners are also set to lose centre-half Jonathan Aspropotamitis to Western United, while fellow defender Kye Rowles has been linked with Melbourne City.
Eli Babalj on trial with Brisbane Roar
The former Socceroos striker has landed in Brisbane as a free agent after parting ways with Indian Super League side ATK.
Now 27, Babalj has struggled for regular game time since bursting onto the scene with Melbourne Heart in 2011.
Since 2012, he's played for seven different sides including a brief stint with Adelaide United.
Interim Roar coach Darren Davies confirmed Babalj, along with Jacob Alexander, have been trialling with the club since last week.
"We're a little bit low on numbers and they obviously added to the numbers but they've been great," Davies said.
"They've worked hard and we'll see where we go.
"Constantly a work in progress but nothing confirmed as yet."
A-League analysis: How Sydney FC's attack sparkled against Adelaide
Sydney FC were able to retain second spot in the A-League as they defeated finals contenders Adelaide United 2-0 on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval.
Adelaide's failure to win means they have now gone without victory in their past four games and manager Marco Kurz seemed unable to respond to the tactical maneuvers of his counterpart, Steve Corica, throughout the match.
The game's main advantages were gained in the midfield, with Corica getting the best out of his team while Kurz's side was unable to do the same. To make matters worse, Sydney FC's new striker Reza Ghoochannejhad ran the show and Adelaide's defenders had no answers.