The former Socceroos captain will lace up the boots for Albion Park City Football Club in their inaugural FFA Cup campaign.

Foster will make his debut in the club's Round 3 clash against Coniston FC which takes place on Wednesday March 20 at JJ Kelly Park in Wollongong.

Now 49, the former midfielder was lured into playing again by SBS colleague Adrian Arciuli.

"We thought it would be a great platform to raise awareness for football and the community in general. He is a great guy and he jumped at it," Arciuli told the Illawarra Mercury.

"Half the team are rugby league converts. Our right back still can't take throw-ins."

Foster has had a busy 2019 to date having played an influential role in ensuring the release of Hakeem al-Araibi.