Fornaroli close to joining Indian club - report
I-League side East Bengal are nearing a move for free agent Bruno Fornaroli.
According to Sportskeeda, the Indian side are looking to replace their departing Spanish striker, Enrique Esqueda, with the Urugyuan.
It's unclear whether the deal will be a short-term one however with the regular I-League season over and only the Super Cup awaiting East Bengal over the next month.
Fornaroli had been strongly linked to a move to Perth Glory next A-League season but could be keen to get some game time elsewhere on a short-term deal having not played regularly for nearly two years.
Mark Bridge signs with NPL club
Set to retire from the A-League at season's end, the current Wanderer will join NSW NPL 2 side Mounties Wanderers next season.
The attacker is on the cusp of his 250th A-League game after returning to action after a nine-month injury layoff.
'You've been shot!'- Durante's bizarre brush with a bullet
As a gutsy defender, Andrew Durante is no stranger to blocking a shot - but the Wellington Phoenix skipper copped a shot of the literal variety while playing as a 17-year-old in Sydney.
The bizarre incident was brought to light on social media over the weekend with a newspaper clipping from 1999 resurfacing and revealing Durante was hit by a bullet during a match with UTS Olympic.
Castro wins PFA award
Perth Glory star Diego Castro has won the PFA's Player of the Month award for February.
The 36-year-old Spaniard fought off competition from Glory teammate Chris Ikomomidis, Sydney FC maestro Milos Ninkovic and Adelaide United skipper Isaias Sanchez.
Castro scored two goals and got two assists during the month of February - striking in the vital victories against Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.
"It’s a big honour just to be nominated for this award, so to win it is very special," Castro said.
"It is also a recommendation for our whole playing group and the success that we have enjoyed this season.
"On a personal note, my season didn’t start well due to injury, but thanks to the care of our medical and coaching staff, I’m now back to the level I need to be at both mentally and physically.
"I’m really looking forward to us performing strongly in the final rounds of the regular season and then in the finals."
Castro has five goals and four assists from 14 appearances this campaign after an injury-interrupted start to the season.
Hakeem al-Araibi seals Australian citizenship
The Bahraini refugee has celebrated his return to Australia by becoming an official citizen.
Al-Araibi spent two months in a Thailand detention centre at the turn of the year and was facing deportation back to Bahrain on alleged criminal charges.
However, with the help of former Socceroo Craig Foster, al-Araibi was ultimately released and is now a fully-fledged Aussie.
Hakeem Al-Araibi celebrates becoming an Australian Citizen @FedSquare this morning, alongside @MarisePayne and @Craig_Foster— The PFA (@thepfa) March 11, 2019
Congratulations Hakeem! pic.twitter.com/El6zNX6Oph
Set to return to the football pitch shortly with NPL side Pascoe Vale, the 25-year-old has previously stated his desire to play in the A-League.
Stajcic gets unexpected chance at Mariners to answer FFA's toxic culture claims
The FFA said Alen Stajcic was sacked from the Matildas because of a 'toxic culture' within the team, now he will get an unexpected chance to fix the culture at Central Coast Mariners.Goal's chief editor Kieran Francis looks at the golden opportunity presented to Stajcic.
Matildas jersey sells out in men's sizes
The new Matildas home kit has sold out in men's sizes, less than 18 hours after being launched.
While still available in women's and youth sizes, the jersey is no longer available in men's across a range of retailers including the FFA's own website.
it's flown off the shelves pic.twitter.com/sUAULyD4t0— Matt Coleman (@_MattColeman) March 12, 2019
Despite one or two critics online, the retro look has clearly resonated with fans.
Tom Rogic poised for Old Firm Derby return
The Socceroos midfielder looks set to play his first minutes of club football in 2019 later this month against Rangers.
Rogic has been out injured since aggravating a knee injury at the Asian Cup in January with new Celtic coach Neil Lennon confirming the Aussie will likely return to action on March 31.
"Tom should be fit for the Rangers game," Lennon told The Scottish Sun.
Rogic missed the last Old Firm Derby as a result of being called up for international duty with then Hoops coach Brendan Rodgers less than happy about the situation.
Matildas sacking no motivation for new Mariners coach Stajcic
Just months after being sacked as Matildas coach, Alen Stajcic has landed on his feet quickly after being appointed the Central Coast Mariners caretaker coach for the remainder of the season.
Stajcic replaces Mike Mulvey at the helm after the Mariners lost 8-2 to Wellington Phoenix on Saturday and the new coach stressed his focus is on turning the club around and not proving anyone wrong in relation to his own recent dismissal.
"Everyone’s got their own motivations, but for me to drag any of my past into this would be wrong," Stajcic said.
A-League referee wants sin bins introduced for dissent
Having officiated in the A-League for over a decade now, Kris Griffiths-Jones has likely been called every name under the sun by disgruntled players and believes now is the time to introduce sin bins in an attempt to reduce the amount of dissent directed towards referees.
Central Coast Mariners captain Matt Simon was recently handed an additional one-game ban for his verbal abuse of Stephen Lucas with teammate Aiden O'Neill also sent off in that game for dissent.
With sin bins introduced at local level for some football competitions, Griffiths-Jones suggested the A-League would also benefit from their introduction which would see players spend 10 minutes on the sidelines after verbally abusing an official.
Promising Glory midfielder commits with other teams circling
Perth Glory has re-signed central midfielder Jake Brimmer on a two-year contract.
The 20-year-old has made 33 appearances for the West Australians since joining in 2017, including 15 this season with 11 of those off the bench.
"I’m very pleased to have re-signed and it was an easy decision to make," Brimmer said.
"I’ve improved under the manager (Tony Popovic) this year and am really looking forward to another two seasons with Glory.
"The club has taken major steps forward this year and the future looks extremely bright."
Glory CEO Tony Pignata was pleased to retain Brimmer with other teams keen to poach the youngster.
"Other teams were hovering looking to sign Jake, so we’re extremely pleased to have re-signed him," Pignata said.
"We look forward to him being an important player for us during the rest of the season and in the coming years."
Calver becomes United's fourth signing
Sydney FC defender Aaron Calver has sealed a two-year deal with new A-League club Western United.
The Sky Blues centre-back had been linked to a move over the past month with United's CEO Maurice Bisetto excited to get the deal done.
“We are delighted that Aaron has decided to continue his professional career with Western United," Bisetto said.
"He has experience in winning a Hyundai A-League Premiership, and we hope that winning mentality permeates throughout our club.”
Calver will finish the season with Sydney FC but admits he's looking forward to being a foundation played for WSU.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a foundation player for Western United FC," Calver said.
“I can’t wait to get down to Victoria for the start of pre-season, to help contribute to bringing success on the pitch, and also to play a part in building a culture in which the community of western Melbourne can be proud.
“For now, I’m still fully focused on finishing the season off strongly with Sydney, and hopefully I can go out a winner.”
Matildas reveal edgy new Nike kit for WWC
The Matildas have released the slick, edgy-looking Nike jersey they will wear at June's Women's World Cup in France.
The home kit has been exclusively designed for the Australian women's national team, drawing on early '90s for its inspiration with the art on Hosier Lane and the Golden Wattle a big factor in the design.
"The kit is unreal, it’s such a different take on what we've seen in the past and we couldn’t have hoped for a better looking home jersey," Matildas captain Sam Kerr said.
"To have a kit designed just for the Matildas to play in, it’s a dream come true, and we are honoured to be pulling on the green and gold. The socks are pretty wild too."
The words 'Never Say Die', a catch-phrase often used by the Matildas, have been printed inside the jersey just under the collar.
The kit will debut on April 4 in Colorado when the Matildas take on the United States.
It is available in women’s, men's and kids sizes from 12 March via the FFA Online Store.