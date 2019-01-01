I-League side East Bengal are nearing a move for free agent Bruno Fornaroli.

According to Sportskeeda, the Indian side are looking to replace their departing Spanish striker, Enrique Esqueda, with the Urugyuan.

It's unclear whether the deal will be a short-term one however with the regular season over and only the Super Cup awaiting over the next month.

Fornaroli had been strongly linked to a move to Perth Glory next A-League season but could be keen to get some game time elsewhere on a short-term deal having not played regularly for nearly two years.