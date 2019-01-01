Newcastle Jets defender Daniel Georgievski is set to make the move to Western Sydney Wanderers for next A-League season.

The off-contract 31-year-old will move to his third A-League club with the Jets unable to match the wages offered by Markus Babbel's team, according to The World Game.

Georgievsk, who was born in Blacktown, has been in the Hunter the past two season after winning the 2014-15 A-League double and 2015 FFA Cup with Melbourne Victory during a three-year stint ending in 2017.

He was also the Joe Marston Medallist in Victory's 2016-17 grand final loss to Sydney FC.

The Macedonian international can play left or right back and will likely compete with youngster Tate Russell for a position in the first team.