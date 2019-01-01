Australian defender Shane Lowry has officially signed for Qatari side Al Ahli.

The 30-year-old had been with Perth Glory since 2016 and will now test himself in the Middle East.

Al Ahli finished last season in fifth with the Stars League also now boasting former Adelaide United captain Isaias, who recently signed for Al-Wakrah.

Glory have lost a number of players over the off-season with Lowry joining the likes of Jason Davidson and Andy Keogh in leaving the club.