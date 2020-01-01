A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA announce suspension of the A-League

's last surviving major code has been shut down with the FFA announcing the suspension of the A-League on Tuesday morning at a press conference.

FFA chief executive James Johnson said the competition had been postponed because border restrictions made it impossible to continue.

A review of the suspension, and whether the league can resume, will be conducted in a few weeks.

One final match between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City was played in the competition on Monday night, with the former winning at home 2-1.

The Australian Football League announced its competition was coming to a halt on Sunday while the National Rugby League followed suit on Monday.