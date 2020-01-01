A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA set to make call on A-League

As states go into lockdown across , Football Federation Australia are reviewing their decision to allow the A-League to continue with an update expected on Monday.

Despite playing games on the weekend, the AFL decided to suspend their competition until May 31 with all indications suggestion the A-League will struggle to play on with two matches scheduled to take place today.

“The health and wellbeing of the players continues to remain our top priority and we will not be afraid to make decisions to ensure this, no matter how hard they might be," FFA CEO James Johnson said on Sunday.

“We were very comfortable to take the initial decision to allow the Leagues to continue with additional measures in place and have worked through a number of scenarios to facilitate the completion of the A-League season. However, we remain under no illusions as to how fluid this situation is so we will remain agile and responsive to the challenges this pandemic brings. We are continuously assessing our position based on the latest directives and advice from the Government and Chief Medical Officer, and in consultation with our National COVID-19 Working Committee.

“We are taking every precaution in line with Government advice and working closely with the League and clubs which have implemented additional measures to ensure players remain healthy and in good physical and mental condition. Our priority is to ensure that this remains the case to give the clubs and players the best chance of achieving their sporting aspirations.”