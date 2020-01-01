A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA dedicate rounds to bushfire relief

Football Federation have confirmed the next two rounds of the A-League and W-League seasons will be dedicated to raising funds for bushfire and drought relief across Australia.

“Our thoughts go out to all that have been deeply affected by the recent bushfires around the country, in particular to those that have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods,” FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.

“Many within the football family have been affected and as with any family, it is during these trying times that family members help each other in any way we can.

“I am proud to say that during the upcoming rounds of the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League we will be able to continue to raise valuable funds to support those affected by this disaster and also recognise those who have worked tirelessly to fight the fires and save homes and businesses.

“We will also take this opportunity to raise much needed funds for drought relief in Australia and I encourage all members of the Football Family to donate whatever they can to help all these communities rebuild."