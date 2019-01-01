A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed

Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.

Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.

Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.

Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.