The controversial National Club Identity Policy will be replaced, the FFA confirmed on Friday.

After a three month review of the policy, the FFA have decided to scrap the NCIP and replace it with a Diversity and Inclusion Policy that will be finalised shortly.

"It is important the new policy considers where and how to strike the appropriate balance between promoting openness, inclusivity and diversity on the one hand whilst providing clubs the opportunity to recognise their history and the communities that have contributed to their development on the other,” FFA Chairman Chris Nikou said.

Key points of the new policy will relate to:

- The importance of football embracing the wider community and of clubs, as the lifeblood and shopfront of the game, being accessible, embracing and truly representative of their geographical regions

- Recognition of the heritage of clubs and the significant contribution of particular communities within the broader community to the development of individual clubs and the game as a whole

- The state of maturity of the game and its clubs and the importance of clubs reflecting the face of modern

- The imperative for football as a game and its clubs more specifically to meet community standards and expectations, commit to and enact values based on tolerance, openness, diversity and inclusion

- The need for appropriate measures to ensure commitment by all parties to upholding these shared standards and values