A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA advertise Matildas coaching job

A job advertisement for the vacant Matildas coaching job has been spotted online and Australian football fans aren't happy about it.

In the wake of Alen Stajcic's shock and still confusing sacking, Football Federation Australia have vowed to find a replacement in the coming weeks.

And despite a flood of apparent interest, the FFA have been caught advertising the position here with applications closing February 1.

While perhaps part of the necessary process for finding a new coach, it doesn't look great for the FFA, who are still copping backlash for their lack of transparency around the decision to sack Stajcic.