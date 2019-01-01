A-League and Australian football news LIVE: FFA advertise Matildas coaching job

'Embarrassing!'- FFA advertise Matildas coaching job
A job advertisement for the vacant Matildas coaching job has been spotted online and Australian football fans aren't happy about it.
In the wake of Alen Stajcic's shock and still confusing sacking, Football Federation Australia have vowed to find a replacement in the coming weeks.
And despite a flood of apparent interest, the FFA have been caught advertising the position here with applications closing February 1.
While perhaps part of the necessary process for finding a new coach, it doesn't look great for the FFA, who are still copping backlash for their lack of transparency around the decision to sack Stajcic.
.@FFA This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen. You want to be a world power in football? You go & advertise @TheMatildas coaching job on Sportspeople? You’re looking for the best in the game not trying to fill the position of casual personal trainer at Crunch Mount Druitt! pic.twitter.com/kX66BI2nni— Anthony Siokos (@AnthonySiokos) January 28, 2019
Al-Araibi situation now 'an absolute emergency', says Foster
After meeting with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura on Monday, Craig Foster has declared the plight of Bahraini refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi 'an absolute emergency'.
The professional footballer has been detained in Thailand over the past two months and faces deportation back to Bahrain where he will likely be imprisoned and possibly tortured, according to Amnesty International, for speaking out against the royal family.
Foster has led the push to see Al-Araibi released and is putting increasing pressure on FIFA to act swiftly after Bahrain submitted official documents for his extradition.
Mabil promises to stay strong for his family as football community shows their support
After the tragic death of his sister just hours before the Socceoros final match at the Asian Cup, Awer Mabil admits the support he's been shown is helping him stay strong.
Social media has seen a flood of support for Mabil with Sydney FC's Alanna Kennedy doing the Socceroos attacker's trademark celebration on Sunday to show her support.
The message was a touching one and Mabil responded to say the support is helping him through a very difficult period.
Thank you very much, things like this will keep me going and I promise I will be strong for my family with all the support you all are giving ❤️— Awer Mabil (@awermabil17) January 27, 2019
All our thoughts are with Mabil and his family during this time.
