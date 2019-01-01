Ross McCormack leaves another club prematurely
Former A-League star Ross McCormack has again returned to parent club Aston Villa from Scotland's Motherwell after suffering a calf injury.
The 32-year-old striker will undergo treatment at Villa Park with the view to him finishing his loan spell at Motherwell once recovered.
But the club's manager wasn't too positive about when McCormack would be back.
"We won't see him any time soon," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said after they beat Hamilton 3-0 on Saturday.
The Scottish striker scored 14 goals in 17 games for Melbourne City last season but was less successful at Central Coast Mariners this campaign, getting one goal in five matches before heading back to the UK to join Motherwell.
McCormack still has more than a year left on his contract at Aston Villa.
Former A-League stars Flores and Rose score unbelievable NPL goals
Football is well and truly alive in Australia's second tier with two former A-League stalwarts scoring stunning strikes over the weekend
2010-2011 Johnny Warren Medal winner Marcos Flores struck from halfway while playing for Adelaide City against Adelaide United's second team in the South Australian NPL.
Flores, 33, won Australia's highest individual honour while playing for the Reds and also enjoyed stints at Melbourne Victory, Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.
Ex-Mariners defender Josh Rose also made the highlight reel with a sweetly hit volley at the back post rifling into the back of the net.
The 37-year-old won an A-League championship with the Mariners in 2012-13 and also played at New Zealand Knights and Melbourne City.
Wanderers keen on poaching Troisi
Western Sydney Wanderers are keen to sign Melbourne Victory star James Troisi as they build their squad for the first season at Bankwest Stadium.
With the likely departures of Alexander Baumjohann and Roly Bonevacia, Markus Babbel has made Troisi his no.1 target to bolster the attacking midfield, according to The World Game.
While Victory is keen to re-sign the out-of-contract Troisi, it is believed that the Wanderers could secure their man by offering a contract of $600,000+ a season.
Sydney FC duo set to move on
Both Josh Brillante and Aaron Calver have been linked to moves away from Sydney FC at season's end.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Brillante has held off signing a contract extension and is content to become a free agent in order to chase an overseas move.
Brillante, now 25, joined Italian side Fiorentina in 2014 but struggled to play regularly and moved to the Sky Blues in 2016 where he's become an ever-present figure alongside Brandon O'Neill in midfield.
The Sky Blues have been able to lock down both O'Neill and Rhyan Grant to contract extensions but Brillante looks like he's ready to move on.
Sydney FC defender Calver meanwhile will reportedly join new A-League side Western United next season having failed to cement himself in Steve Corica's side this season.
Fowler the favourite to become next Roar coach - report
Brisbane Roar's next coach is shaping to be Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler after the departure of John Aloisi late last year.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fowler has become the favourite to be appointed having impressed the club during the interview process.
Fowler enjoyed a brief playing stint in the A-League with now defunct side North Queensland Fury and has identified the region as an ideal place to properly start his coaching career.
Ribery linked with Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has revealed he has spoken to French superstar Franck Ribery about coming to the A-League.