Former A-League star Ross McCormack has again returned to parent club Aston Villa from Scotland's Motherwell after suffering a calf injury.

The 32-year-old striker will undergo treatment at Villa Park with the view to him finishing his loan spell at once recovered.

But the club's manager wasn't too positive about when McCormack would be back.

"We won't see him any time soon," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said after they beat 3-0 on Saturday.

The Scottish striker scored 14 goals in 17 games for Melbourne City last season but was less successful at Central Coast Mariners this campaign, getting one goal in five matches before heading back to the UK to join Motherwell.

McCormack still has more than a year left on his contract at .