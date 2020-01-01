A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Eriksson keen on Newcastle Jets coaching position

Eriksson keen on Newcastle Jets coaching position
Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is among the applicants for the vacant Newcastle Jets job, according to the club's CEO Lawrie McKinna.
A-League side Newcastle are searching for a new head coach after sacking Ernie Merrick on Monday, with the Jets languishing at the foot of the table.
Swedish veteran Eriksson, who has been out of work since stepping down as Philippines coach following their Asian Cup debut in 2019, is in the frame to replace Merrick.
"After the third goal on Sunday night [in a 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory] we had six CVs actually come through during the game, which I think is quite rude, but some agents were sending through CVs," McKinna told reporters on Tuesday.
"Ten have come in this morning. Some of the names ... I got one of the ex-English manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's CV sent through yesterday.
"We'll be looking all over. But we need someone who's going to come in and offer something, has got a bit of a track record and can stamp something here and be here for the right reasons."
How to watch the Olyroos at the AFC under-23 championships
Australian viewers will have to tune in online to watch the Olyroos attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics after it was revealed no broadcaster would be showing the group stage matches.
The under-23 Australian team will compete at the AFC U23 championships in Thailand commencing on Wednesday January 8, but fans will have to watch matches on the AFC's You Tube channel.
Fox Sports has the broadcast rights to the tournament but it will only be telecasting Australian matches if they reach the knockout phase.
The Olyroos will first take on Iraq on Wednesday before group games against hosts Thailand and Bahrain.
Sixteen teams will be competing with the top three teams qualifying for the Olympics in the middle of the year.
Newcastle Jets sack Merrick
Ernie Merrick and Newcastle Jets have parted ways with immediate effect on Monday, the club has confirmed.
“During Ernie’s tenure, the club reached it’s first grand final in more than ten years and we’re grateful for his contribution during his two and a half years in Newcastle,” Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna said.
“However, results and performances haven’t been good enough this season and a change was needed.
“On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish Ernie all the best in his future endeavours.”
Merrick joined the Jets in 2017 with the club already looking into a replacement.
W-League coach Craig Deans and assistant Qiang Li are set to step up in the interim.
The Jets are currently last in the A-League with just nine points to show from 11 games this season.
Merrick's final game in charge saw the side lose 4-0 to Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Ingham set for Indonesia move
The 26-year-old has been given permission to terminate his Roar contract early after an official approach was made by an unnamed Indonesian club.
Ingham has struggled to play regularly in Brisbane after moving on from Melbourne Victory last season.
Muscat in demand but denied Belgium coaching job
So close yet so far...
Former Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat was wanted by Belgian first-division club Sint-Truiden but FA rules in the country prevented him from being appointed as manager, according to the Herald Sun.
UEFA currently doesn't recognise Asian Football Confederation coaching licenses meaning Muscat must settle for a less high-profile role in Belgium and attain his Pro License in Europe before being able to land a managerial gig.
Muscat is currently overseeing Sint-Truiden's mid-season camp in Spain along with his former Victory assistant Luciano Trani.
Phoenix sign former Glory midfielder
Wellington Phoenix have confirmed the signing of Brandon Wilson on an 18-month contract.
The 22-year-old was released by Perth Glory last week after struggling to secure game time and has now turned to the Nix for more opportunities.
“Brandon brings us both stability and versatility for this season, and it also fits well with us looking long term to bring talented young players to the club," Wellington coach Ufuk Talay said.
“Brandon is a valuable player in that he can cover multiple positions - which is great in this league, and it gives us added depth to the squad.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Brandon in the Australian 23’s squad in the past - he’s a good person, high character and I’m sure he’ll fit in well with the boys.”
Kerr makes impressive Chelsea debut
The Aussie didn't take long to turn heads...
Matildas star Sam Kerr has played her first match for Chelsea and made a positive first impression for the Blues in a 3-1 win over Reading.
After nearly opening the scoring in the first few minutes, Kerr was brought down by Reading's goalkeeper in the 20th minute which saw the shot-stopper sent off.
The Aussie attacker then set up her side's equaliser just before half-time with a brilliant backheel as Chelsea ultimately proved too strong.
Unable to get her name on the score sheet however, Kerr conceded post-game there's still plenty of room for improvement as she acclimatises to playing in England.
"I missed a few [chances] there, so I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting!" she said.
“I’m still finding my feet in England, I’m just getting used to it. It’s freezing to be honest! But I’m enjoying it. The girls are quality and they’ve really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.
“I always want to play. I was just going to put my head down and do what I could at training to start."
🇦🇺 @samkerr1 ➡️ @Bethany_Eng15 🏴— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 5, 2020
Neat, clever build-up play with a finish to match! pic.twitter.com/p5llWcupqE
Jones the hero in Saudi Super Cup final
Australian keeper Brad Jones has played a big role in securing Al-Nassr the Saudi Super Cup.
After the final against Al-Taawon ended 1-1, Jones proved decisive in the shootout as he saved the final penalty to secure his club some more silverware.
Al-Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League after 13 games after winning the domestic title last season.
Saved our day!🥇🧤 pic.twitter.com/5CL0ERJ8rh— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 4, 2020
FFA dedicate rounds to bushfire relief
Football Federation Australia have confirmed the next two rounds of the A-League and W-League seasons will be dedicated to raising funds for bushfire and drought relief across Australia.
“Our thoughts go out to all that have been deeply affected by the recent bushfires around the country, in particular to those that have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods,” FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.
“Many within the football family have been affected and as with any family, it is during these trying times that family members help each other in any way we can.
“I am proud to say that during the upcoming rounds of the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League we will be able to continue to raise valuable funds to support those affected by this disaster and also recognise those who have worked tirelessly to fight the fires and save homes and businesses.
“We will also take this opportunity to raise much needed funds for drought relief in Australia and I encourage all members of the Football Family to donate whatever they can to help all these communities rebuild."
McDonald set to join Roar after dispute with Western United coach Rudan
Fomer Socceroo striker Scott McDonald will join Brisbane Roar imminently on an 18-month deal after the PFA helped negotiate him a release from Western United.
The 36-year-old has been keen to leave the Melbourne club after a mid-December bust up with coach Mark Rudan.
McDonald was absent from United's squad that played Melbourne City on Friday with a move north to Robbie Fowler's Roar currently being completed.
He could make his Brisbane debut against Melbourne City on January 11.
Kone: A-League lacking the tactics of Europe
He's still enjoying his time Down Under though...
Western United marquee Panagiotis Kone is enjoying his start to life in the A-League but admits the competition isn't as tactical compared to those in Europe.
Kone has played most of his career in Greece and Italy with Australia offering a new perspective on the game.
“I’ve noticed some things,” Kone said. “They are not so tactical [in the A-League] like in Europe. I notice that if you have fast, attacking players you can make the difference. This doesn’t happen in Europe.
“They don’t control the game too much, in Europe you control more of the game. Here it is a very transitional game. But it’s good, I like it to tell you the truth.
“But, I can see that here in Australia there are some very good teams and very good players. They try very hard and I’m happy to be here and to be part of this league."
Kone has scored twice and contributed one assist across his first 10 A-League appearances.
W-League game postponed due to bushfires
Sydney FC's W-League match against Canberra on Sunday has been postponed due to extremely hazardous air quality in the nation's capital as a result of ongoing bushfires.
No new date for the fixture has been arranged as yet with Sydney currently third in the W-League and Canberra sitting fifth.
.@FFA have advised our @WLeague clash away against Canberra this Sunday has been postponed due to the forecast of extremely hazardous air quality.— Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) January 2, 2020
📰 - https://t.co/5irIZLnf32#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions pic.twitter.com/pIIjdvvnx1
'We find a way to lose' - Duke calls on Wanderers to be more ruthless in front of goal
The skipper is not happy about his team's performances...
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke has criticised the team's mentality and believes the team's attackers need to take their chances in attack when presented with them.
The Red and Black went down 2-1 to Brisbane Roar at home on New Year's Day after taking the lead through Duke early in the match.
Duke feels the team needs to be more clinical with their shots on goal and take advantage of when they are playing well in games.
"We just seem to find a way to lose. I don’t know what to say really," Duke said.
"We’ve got to find a ruthless streak. Other people seem to pass on the responsibility. Next time I might need to be a bit more selfish.
"Everyone needs to believe more that they can score goals, not rely on one or two individuals.
"We’ve got me, Alex Meier, [Nicolai] Muller, Mohamed Adam, Kwame Yeboah, we all need to step up and score goals."
The Wanderers next fixture comes in Wellington against Wellington Phoenix on January 11.
A-League clubs confirm re-signings
Both Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC have kicked off 2020 by locking down players to contract extensions.
Goalkeeper Jamie Young has signed a new deal with the Roar that will keep him in Brisbane beyond the 2020-21 season.
Paulo Retre, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a new two-season deal with the Sky Blues.
Sydney FC have now already locked down an impressive 18 players for their 2020/21 campaign.
Mooy named in FIFA 20's TOTW
Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named in FIFA 20's latest Team of the Week after scoring for Brighton over the weekend.
Mooy was also named Man of the Match for his efforts against Bournemouth in a 2-0 win with EA Sports also recognising his performance by including him in a squad that also contains Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.
The Socceroo's resulting card boasts an overall rating of 81 with passing (84) and dribbling (81) his best assets.
.@AaronMooy makes it into the @EASPORTSFIFA Ultimate Team of the Week 😍 pic.twitter.com/lEmzyEaijC— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 1, 2020
Aldi opts out of FFA deal
More bad financial news for the governing body...
Supermarket chain Aldi have pulled the plug on their partnership with Football Federation Australia, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Aldi signed a three-year deal with the FFA in 2017 but they have opted against extending the deal any further.
That decision is another financial blow for the governing body with Caltex and National Australia Bank both also recently pulling out of their sponsorship deals.
Hyundai's current deal with the FFA also expires at the end of the current A-League season with uncertainty over whether they intend to extend their contract.
Mooy and Ryan feature in Brighton draw
Socceroos Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan both started in Brighton's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday morning.
Ryan finished the game with three saves, while Mooy was replaced in the 68th minute by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who scored a stunning equaliser for the Seagulls.
The draw sees Graham Potter's side move up to 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Babbel fuming over handball 'madness' after Wanderers loss
The German manager believes such calls are a gamble and keep going against his side...
Western Sydney Wanderers manager Markus Babbel has hit out at the "madness" of the handball rule after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Brisbane Roar on Wednesday night.
After being penalised for handball in controversial circumstances in their last match against Adelaide United, the Wanderers felt they should have had a spot-kick of their own in the first half against Roar after a Mohamed Adam shot struck the hand of Tom Aldred.
Referee Alex King and VAR however decided against awarding the penalty with Babbel left to lament the costly call post-match.
"It's not the referee's fault, the rule... I don't understand this rule," Babbel said.
"No chance. It's gambling. You put on red, you put on black...it's madness.
"This is normal for us, I'm sad to say. We have to deal with it. It's always against us."