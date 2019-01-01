Australia could have another striking option with Livingston forward Lyndon Dykes getting the second goal in a surprise 2-0 win over 10-man Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The 24-year-old latched on to a long ball in the 73rd minute to loop it over goalkeeper Fraser Forster to score 's second goal and seal all three points.

Dykes, who reportedly wants to play for Austraiia despite being eligible for , has three goals in six league games this season.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is searching for a striker to lead the team, with Adam Taggart the current incumbent after Jamie Maclaren and Apostolos Giannou were used during the .