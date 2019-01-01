German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund will look to do a pre-season tour in Australia after announcing an alliance with NPL club Marconi.

The club was close to organising a friendly with Sydney FC in the upcoming post-season but will instead look to head Down Under in 2020.

"There were plans this year to play here but the timing didn’t really work out for us,” Dortmund's Asia Pacific Managing Director Suresh Letchmanan told The World Game.

"Now we have a partnership with Club Marconi there is more than a reason to come back and play here.

" , of course, have toured here and we still have a very good and sustainable relationship with Jurgen Klopp (former Dortmund coach).

"He has shared his experience here with us, and it was hugely positive.

"Of course, it has be part of our international strategy. We’ve been in Asia for a couple of years and last year the US as well.

"Part of the plan is about when and where we will go to in also.

"We’re keeping all options open and hopefully next year it will be a nice time to come."