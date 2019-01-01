Dortmund keen to tour Australia in 2020 - report
German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund will look to do a pre-season tour in Australia after announcing an alliance with NPL club Marconi.
The Bundesliga club was close to organising a friendly with Sydney FC in the upcoming post-season but will instead look to head Down Under in 2020.
"There were plans this year to play here but the timing didn’t really work out for us,” Dortmund's Asia Pacific Managing Director Suresh Letchmanan told The World Game.
"Now we have a partnership with Club Marconi there is more than a reason to come back and play here.
"Liverpool, of course, have toured here and we still have a very good and sustainable relationship with Jurgen Klopp (former Dortmund coach).
"He has shared his experience here with us, and it was hugely positive.
"Of course, it has be part of our international strategy. We’ve been in Asia for a couple of years and last year the US as well.
"Part of the plan is about when and where we will go to in Australia also.
"We’re keeping all options open and hopefully next year it will be a nice time to come."
Juric linked to surprise Indonesian move
Having made just one appearance for Luzern in 2019, Australian attacker Tomi Juric could be on the move before the end of the season with Indonesia one possible destination.
Multiple reports out of the country suggest Liga 1 side Persib Bandung could be close to signing the Socceroo with their devoted fans flooding Juric with love on social media.
Reds coaching candidate admits interest
Adelaide United appear to have Dutch coach Alex Pastoor in their sights as a replacement for Marco Kurz.
The Advertiser revealed last week that Pastoor, a former coach of Sparta Rotterdam, was the leading candidate with the man himself not denying the interest.
“The only thing I can reply to that - I think Australia is a very interesting country to work in,’’ Pastoor said.
The Dutchman had coached Reds attacker Craig Goodwin while at Sparta and is currently the interim manager of Austrian club Rheindorf Altach.
Steven Gerrard's classy Andrew Durante tribute
With over 300 A-League games to his name, Andrew Durante is getting quite the send-off by Wellington Phoenix.
The Nix captain is expected to retire at season's end and had a testimonial dinner in his honour on Saturday night where club chairman Rob Morrison revealed plans to retire his number 22 shirt.
If that tribute wasn't enough, Durante also received a personal message from former Liverpool skipper and current Rangers coach Steven Gerrard.
Western United sign NPL player
Valentino Yuel has been signed by the newest A-League club after impressing for Victorian NPL side Bentleigh Greens.
The 24-year-old winger joined Bentleigh from Adelaide City and will be reunited with former Greens coach John Anastasiadis, who is now an assistant with United.
“My colleague John Anastasiadis has a great team in the NPL and I have been attending many games looking for talent from NPL that could make the step up to A-League,” United assistant coach John Hutchinson said.
“Young Valentino is an eye catcher so our coaching department was unanimous in wanting to sign him up for Western United’s first team squad.
“Fans will be drawn to the fast runs Valentino makes from wide positions and his quality delivery into the box.”
We've signed @kuacyuel from @BentleighGreens in the @nplvictoria. Welcome to Western United FC Valentino! #wufc #westernunitedfc #theunitedwest #ALeague pic.twitter.com/94WHhdUJYS— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) March 24, 2019
Marconi seals partnership with Borussia Dortmund
In a big coup for Club Marconi, the National Premier League outfit has formed an official partnership with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
Former German international and current Dortmund ambassador, Karl Heinz Riedle, was at Bossley Park over the weekend as the two sides announced the deal to join forces.
The partnership will mainly involve Dortmund coaching staff coming to Marconi during school holidays and selecting three junior players to travel to Germany for more intensive training with the club.
Krishna guides Fiji to friendly win
The Wellington Phoenix striker scored the sole goal in Fiji's 1-0 win over Mauritius on Sunday.
Krishna, Fiji's captain, slotted home from close range in the 58th minute to wrap up the victory.
“As a striker you need to gamble in the box and I knew he could’ve miss and I could’ve read his mind when I got the ball and that was a lucky touch and I put it in," Krishna said post-match.
The strike continued Krishna's fine form in front of goal, with the Nix striker currently leading the A-League golden boot race with 15 goals.
Always an honour to represent my Fiji. Thank you for all your love and support. ⚽🇫🇯🙏 #believe🙏🏾 #teamfiji #FijiFootball #greatteamperformance💪 #vinakaviti❤ pic.twitter.com/Uf38O8VLfG— Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) March 24, 2019
FFA clarify expansion comments
Football Federation Australia released their own statement after chairman Chris Nikou revealed A-League promotion and relegation is unlikely to happen until 2034.
A big reason behind that appears to be the club licences that entitles nine of the current 10 clubs to be in the competition until 2034.
The FFA confirming that fact but seeking to clarify changes before then are possible.
"Under the terms of the existing Club Participation Agreement (CPA), existing and incoming Australian Hyundai A-League Clubs are entitled to participate in the Hyundai A-League until the year 2034," the FFA's statement read.
"Whilst the CPA also provides for the introduction of promotion and relegation during that period at its discretion, FFA notes that the New Leagues Working Group and the Second Division Working Group are currently considering the future structure of the top two tiers of Australian club football, including what provisions for promotion and relegation should be established.
"These provisions are expected to include the specific timing of the establishment of a Second Division, targeted commencement of promotion and relegation to and from the Hyundai A-League, and the prioritisation of Second Division Clubs as part of expansion of the Hyundai A-League beyond 12 teams."
Olyroos cruise past Chinese Taipei
Australia's U23's made light work of their opposition on Sunday night as they strolled to a 6-0 win.
Braces from Abraham Majok and Pierce Waring plus efforts from Thomas Deng and Tass Mourdoukoutas sealed consecutive 6-0 victories for the Olyroos after they dispatched Cambodia by the same scoreline just 48 hours earlier.
A much firmer test in the Korea Republic now awaits Graham Arnold's side, who must win to top the group and ensure direct qualification for the 2020 AFC Championship.
Should they fail and finish second, the Olyroos could still qualify as one of the best four second-placed sides with their goal difference to date putting them in the box seat to do so.
Sotirio contemplating Wanderers exit
The Western Sydney Wanderers attacker is reportedly considering his future after receiving offers from other clubs.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Sotirio has told teammates that clubs from Melbourne and France have shown interest in his services.
The 23-year-old holds both Australian and French citizenship making a potential move to Europe considerably easier.
Sotirio has been with the Wanderers since 2013 and dedicated a recent goal celebration to fans that have questioned his ability in recent seasons.
Reds to join chase for 'Chinese Messi'
After confirming the departure of coach Marco Kurz at the end of the season, Adelaide United chairman Piet van der Pol has opened up on his long-term plans for the club.
In an in-depth interview with The Advertiser, van der Pol revealed the Reds will likely sign Chinese players on loan next season as he looks to develop players from his second club Qingdao Red Lions in an attempt to find the 'Chinese Messi'.
Joyce linked to Red Devils reunion
With Warren Joyce's future in the A-League at Melbourne City up in the air, the English coach could be set to return to Manchester United.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's looming appointment as permanent Red Devils coach might see Joyce offered a return to the club.
Adelaide United forward fails provisional drug test
Adelaide United attacker Ken Ilso has been provisionally suspended after recording a positive A-sample.Read all the details.
Fornaroli signs for Perth Glory
Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has completed his move to A-League leaders Perth Glory - ending a difficult period that saw his axing at Melbourne City.
The 31-year has penned a two-year deal to join Tony Popovic's Western Australia revolution next season with Glory the current league leaders and close to claiming the Premiers' Plate.
Having mutually terminated his contract with City, Fornaroli won't be able to play until next season with his first taste of action set to be in a friendly against Manchester United in July.
Fowler recalled as Milicic names Matildas squad
Ante Milicic has brought 16-year-old attacker Mary Fowler back into the Matildas squad for a friendly clash with the USA on April 5.
The Matildas coach has in fact added five names that weren't in his Cup of Nations squad as he looks to give fringe players a chance to shine ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Fowler's last brush with the national team saw her decline a call-up in late 2018 to focus on club opportunities with then-coach Alen Stajcic less than impressed with her decision.