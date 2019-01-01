There were no FFA Cup upsets on Wednesday night as all three A-League clubs in action advanced to the quarter-finals.

Melbourne City beat Marconi Stallions 2-1, Adelaide United saw off Brisbane Olympic 3-2 and Newcastle Jets smashed local rivals Edgeworth 5-1.

In the Jets clash, Edgeworth did equalise in style as former A-League striker Daniel McBreen scored a screamer at the age of 42.

42-year-old Daniel McBreen 😍



The oldest ever FFA Cup scorer 💪



What a strike 🔥🔥🔥#FFACup #EDGvNEWpic.twitter.com/YdVdojwiIV — Goal (@GoalAustralia) August 21, 2019

Newcastle however proved too strong in the end and were helped by a debut goal from new star recruit Wes Hoolahan.

In the fourth and final game of the night, Moreland Zebras made light work of Magpies Crusaders in a 4-0 win.

The remainder of the Round of 16 ties will take place next Wednesday night with Brisbane Roar taking on Central Coast Mariners in an all A-League clash.