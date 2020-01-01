A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Crystal Palace and West Ham confirm Australia trip

Crystal Palace and West Ham confirm Australia trip
Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham will both be heading to Queensland in July this year as part of a pre-season tournament involving Brisbane Roar.
Games will be played at Cbus Stadium, Queensland Country Bank Stadium and Suncorp Stadium starting on July 11 through until July 18.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 11 with the first game of the series seeing Brisbane taking on Crystal Palace in Townsville.
Optus Sport to televise Copa America 2020 in Australia
Optus Sport will broadcast the Socceroos' journey in Copa America after announcing their acquistion of the rights in the CONMEBOL tournament.
The Australian streaming network will televise the entire event, which will be held in Argentina and Colombia from June 12-July 12.
Australia has been drawn into a group featuring Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay.
The other group will feature Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Qatar.
“We are really pleased to be the home of every match of the Copa America tournament and to showcase the Socceroos on their quest against the best teams from South America,” Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos said.
“Optus Sport continues to grow and attract new content; with an active subscribing base of over 825,000 and other recent rights acquisitions including the FA Women’s Super League and the J.League.
“From Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé in Euro 2020, what was already a big year for Optus Sport has now become a whole lot bigger.”
Coronavirus threatens Socceroos World Cup qualifiers
Australia's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Nepal are in doubt with the threat of coronavirus spreading throughout the world.
The Asian Football Confederation has sought a meeting with FIFA on the status of the region's May and June World Cup qualifiers, with Australia set to play Kuwait in Perth on March 26 before travelling to Nepal five days later.
"The AFC will meet FIFA and then the West Zone nations before making a final decision on the options that exist for the competition," an AFC statement read.
The Asian Champions League has already been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with several matches postponed across both west and east Asia.
Race for A-League finals' spots heating up
Results in the A-League over the weekend have opened up a four-way battle to secure a spot in the top six.
With Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar both losing, Western United and Western Sydney Wanderers both made up significant ground after they claimed three points.
While the Reds and Roar remain fifth and sixth, seventh-placed Wanderers have a game in hand and could end up in fifth by the end of next weekend should they beat Brisbane.
In eighth, Western United boast the best goal difference of the four and will back themselves to build momentum after their 6-2 thrashing of the Mariners on Sunday.
Rukavytsya's scoring spree continues
Australian attacker Nikita Rukavytsya has continued his great scoring run on Sunday night as he opened the scoring in Maccabi Haifa's 4-0 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
The goal was the 32-year-old's 18th league strike of the season from just 26 appearances as he puts his name in the ring for a Socceroos recall.
Rukavytsya has scored in 10 of his past 12 league games with his Israeli club now only six points shy of first place.