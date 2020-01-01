A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Crystal Palace and West Ham confirm Australia trip

Optus Sport will broadcast the Socceroos' journey in Copa America after announcing their acquistion of the rights in the CONMEBOL tournament.

The Australian streaming network will televise the entire event, which will be held in and from June 12-July 12.

has been drawn into a group featuring Argentina, , , and .

The other group will feature Colombia, , , , and .



“We are really pleased to be the home of every match of the Copa America tournament and to showcase the Socceroos on their quest against the best teams from South America,” Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos said.

“Optus Sport continues to grow and attract new content; with an active subscribing base of over 825,000 and other recent rights acquisitions including the FA Women’s and the J.League.

“From Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé in , what was already a big year for Optus Sport has now become a whole lot bigger.”