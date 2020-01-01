A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Coronavirus testing set up next to CCM training ground

Brazilian star Ronaldinho will headline the Football for Fires charity match in May should he overcome current passport issues that have landed him in a Paraguayan prison, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 2002 World Cup winner was meant to be announced as the headliner for the charity game this week only for his arrest to cast doubt over whether he'll be able to make the trip.

Lou Sticca, the promoter and man behind Football for Fires, remains hopeful Ronaldinho will still be able to participate come May 23.

"Having spoken to his representatives, it seems that he and his brother were duped into this passport scenario," Sticca said.

"If he sorts out this situation and meets the entry requirements to get into , we will welcome him to the Football for Fires match with open arms. He is an icon in world football and it would be sad if the football family was deprived from watching him play due to this passport situation."

Sticca also confirmed the game will be shown on free-to-air TV in Australia.