A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Coronavirus threatens Socceroos World Cup qualifiers

's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Nepal are in doubt with the threat of coronavirus spreading throughout the world.

The Asian Football Confederation has sought a meeting with FIFA on the status of the region's May and June World Cup qualifiers, with Australia set to play Kuwait in Perth on March 26 before travelling to Nepal five days later.

"The AFC will meet FIFA and then the West Zone nations before making a final decision on the options that exist for the competition," an AFC statement read.

The Asian has already been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with several matches postponed across both west and east Asia.