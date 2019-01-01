Western Sydney young gun Stefan Nikolic is close to signing for Celtic amidst interest from Manchester United.

The Australian reporter Ray Gatt claims a deal is close for Nikolic, still just 15, to join the Hoops.

Hearing that highly talented young Western Sydney striker Stefan Nikolic is close to signing with Celtic. Also understand that Manchester United have also shown interest. — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) January 24, 2019

Nikolic, who currently plays for Blacktown City, scored a staggering 36 goals from 25 matches in the U15's NPL NSW Youth competition in 2018.

The young striker went even better the year before scoring 45 goals across 30 games in the U14's.

Nikolic was spotted having a medical with Celtic last year and now looks set to seal a deal with a club no stranger to Aussies.