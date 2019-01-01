Celtic, Manchester United circling young Aussie
Western Sydney young gun Stefan Nikolic is close to signing for Celtic amidst interest from Manchester United.
The Australian reporter Ray Gatt claims a deal is close for Nikolic, still just 15, to join the Hoops.
Hearing that highly talented young Western Sydney striker Stefan Nikolic is close to signing with Celtic. Also understand that Manchester United have also shown interest.— Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) January 24, 2019
Nikolic, who currently plays for Blacktown City, scored a staggering 36 goals from 25 matches in the U15's NPL NSW Youth competition in 2018.
The young striker went even better the year before scoring 45 goals across 30 games in the U14's.
Nikolic was spotted having a medical with Celtic last year and now looks set to seal a deal with a club no stranger to Aussies.
Honda could be kept on ice for Victory
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has admitted a return date for Japanese star Keisuke Honda remains unclear, despite some promising signs.
Honda has been sidelined for over a month with a rare hamstring injury and Victory fans are counting down the days until his return.
Originally slated for a four-week absence, Honda could be wrapped up in cotton wool longer than first expected, according to Muscat.
Socceroos hoping for VAR help
Green and gold captain Mark Milligan is hopeful the VAR can give the Socceroos an edge on foreign soil.
VAR is now active at the Asian Cup from the quarter-finals on and after seeing it used quite well in Russia, Milligan is hopeful the system can level the playing field against the UAE.
"When they spoke to us before the tournament they said the operators of the VAR were going to be the same ones that operated the World Cup," Milligan said.
"I think it will hopefully help us a lot. It's always hard playing away from home, so it'll be good to have someone overwatching everything."
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is however hoping to take all the power away from any potential refereeing decisions.
"Our main thing is we don't discuss that," Arnold said.
"We want to take everything out of the referee's hands with a great performance and some goals to boot."
Le Fondre praise leads Karacan to sign with Mariners
Central Coast Mariners have captured former Championship midfielder Jem Karacan after an endorsement from Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre.Read about the Mariners' new signing.
Barbarouses gets FIFA 19 TOTW honour
Melbourne Victory attacker Kosta Barbarouses has been named in FIFA 19's Team of the Week.
Barbarouses was awarded a 78-rated in-form card - which is only behind Roy Krishna's 79 IF and level with Victory teammate Keisuke Honda's base gold version.
The Kiwi scored four goals and snared an assist in his last two A-League matches - including a hat-trick against Brisbane Roar.
He joins fellow A-League stars Krishna, Craig Goodwin, Alex Brosque and Eugene Galekovic as FIFA 19 TOTW receipients.