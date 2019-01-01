Perth Glory marquee Diego Castro has been declared the A-League's best player by teammate Liam Reddy.

Castro scored on Sunday against Melbourne Victory in a 2-1 win and has been in red-hot form for Glory since overcoming injury.

Reddy adamant that Castro's long-term performances put him above Alessandro Del Piero as the league's best ever.

"Look, Del Piero was good. But I think what Diego has done for four years speaks volumes," Reddy told AAP.

"Del Piero was an unbelievable player, but I don't think we saw the best of him when he was here.

"I think the work Diego does off the ball as well as on the ball is exceptional.

"For me he's the best player to play in the league. We can give him the ball in tight spaces and he finds a way of getting out."

Thomas Broich might have a thing or two to say about this though...