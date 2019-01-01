From Bolt to Woolies: Nisbet's path to being the A-League's shortest ever player
Standing at 158 centimetres tall, Josh Nisbet is officially the shortest player to ever grace the A-League but don't let his lack of height fool you - the Central Coast Mariner is more than ready to step up.
The 19-year-old midfielder made his A-League debut against Newcastle Jets in January but caught the eye in pre-season as he found himself standing next to the world's fastest man.
Usain Bolt and Nisbet were brought on at the same time in a trial match as they got their first of action with the Mariners senior side.
Foster declares FFA election a farce, calls for Stajcic investigation
After becoming a key figure in the release of Hakeem Al-Araibi, Craig Foster has temporarily shifted focus to the current state of Australian football and hasn't held back.
Exhausted after his tireless efforts to ensure Al-Araibi was returned safely to Australia, the former Socceroos captain admitted he's not completely up to date with what's been going on Down Under but is adamant a number of things need to change.
Foster ran for election to the FFA board last year before pulling out of the race and revealed the worrying details behind his decision to withdraw.
Reddy: Castro the A-League's best ever player
Perth Glory marquee Diego Castro has been declared the A-League's best player by teammate Liam Reddy.
Castro scored on Sunday against Melbourne Victory in a 2-1 win and has been in red-hot form for Glory since overcoming injury.
Reddy adamant that Castro's long-term performances put him above Alessandro Del Piero as the league's best ever.
"Look, Del Piero was good. But I think what Diego has done for four years speaks volumes," Reddy told AAP.
"Del Piero was an unbelievable player, but I don't think we saw the best of him when he was here.
"I think the work Diego does off the ball as well as on the ball is exceptional.
"For me he's the best player to play in the league. We can give him the ball in tight spaces and he finds a way of getting out."
Thomas Broich might have a thing or two to say about this though...
Juric facing Luzern exile with Swiss exit looming
Tomi Juric's time at Swiss club FC Luzern appears to be all but over after the Australian striker was ordered to train by himself.
Linked to moves away from the club over the past few months and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Socceroos striker has been handed an exile of sorts as Luzern look to force through a transfer.
Luzern's sports director Remo Meyer confirmed the decision to separate Juric from the team and revealing the club has been less than happy with his application over the past few months.
Jones slams FFA over Stajcic sacking
Former Wallaby and current broadcaster Alan Jones has blasted the FFA over their handling of Alen Stajcic's sacking as Matildas coach.
Stajcic broke his silence this week as he looks to rebuild his reputation and seek clarity over exactly why he was sacked.
The situation has left Jones less than impressed as he called on the FFA to release more information.
"This is one of the most disgraceful decisions ever made in Australian sport,” Jones said.
Socceroos defenders face off in Saudi Arabia
Australian centre-backs Milos Degenek and Rhys Williams went head to head in the Middle East this morning with the former runnning out a comfortable winner.
Degenek's Al-Hilal side defeating William's Quadisiya outfit 4-1 in the Pro League as they went six points clear at the top of the table.
Al-Hilal have won every game since Degenek's arrival in Saudi Arabia following the Asian Cup and haven't lost a match in nearly two months.
Quadisiya meanwhile sits 10th and are five points clear of a relegation play-off spot with Williams recently putting pen to paper on a contract extension with the club.
'We're playing the U16's' - ACL qualification the priority for Jets
After seeing off Indonesian side Persija Jakarta 3-1 in an Asian Champions League qualifier, Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick confirmed he'll play a much weaker side in the A-League on Friday night against Melbourne City.
That game will be followed almost immediately by a trip to Japan where the Jets will play last year's ACL winners Kashima Antlers for a spot in the competition's group stages.
Set to be their third game in eight days, Merrick is clearly prioritising next Tuesday's match - despite Newcastle still chasing a finals spot in the A-League.
ACL star striker charged with assault enroute to Australia
Persija Jakarta forward Marko Simic has been charged by Australian police for assaulting a woman while on a flight from Bali to Sydney.
Simic was travelling to Australia for Tuesday night's Asian Champions League clash against Newcastle Jets.
Hakeem Al-Araibi finally returns to Australia
Jailed refugee Hakeem al-Araibi has landed in Melbourne after a 77-day ordeal in a Thailand prison.Read about al-Araibi's return Down Under.
Premier League side Crystal Palace troll Newcastle Jets over jersey reveal
A-League side Newcastle Jets didn't appear to have much imagination when they created their Asian Champions League kits
The three jerseys were almost identical to the kit won by EPL club Crystal Palace this season.
Josh Risdon signs for new A-League francise
Western Melbourne have confirmed the signing of Socceroos full back Josh Risdon on a two-year-contract.
Risdon, who becomes the franchise's first Australian signing, heads south after spending the last two seasons at Western Sydney Wanderers.
“I’m absolutely stoked to be the first Australian player to join Western Melbourne. With the signing of Panagiotis [Kone] as the marquee, I can see the club has big ambitions both on the park and off it," Risdon said.
“With their own boutique stadium being built, which I think is a great idea, the club has an exciting future.
“I’m a hard worker who understands that the fans in the West of Melbourne want players who’ll give absolutely 100% for the shirt. I can’t wait to start doing that."
A leak on Monday revealed the new team's name is likely to be Western Athletic.
'This is a win for humanity' - Foster praises #SaveHakeem campaign
The leader of the campaign to save Hakeem Al-Araibi, Craig Foster, has spoken about the meaning of the Bahraini's release from a Thailand prison.See what Foster had to say.