A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Captain Duke slams Wanderers' mentality

The skipper is not happy about his team's performances...

Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke has criticised the team's mentality and believes the team's attackers need to take their chances in attack when presented with them.

The Red and Black went down 2-1 to Brisbane Roar at home on New Year's Day after taking the lead through Duke early in the match.

Duke feels the team needs to be more clinical with their shots on goal and take advantage of when they are playing well in games.

"We just seem to find a way to lose. I don’t know what to say really," Duke said.

"We’ve got to find a ruthless streak. Other people seem to pass on the responsibility. Next time I might need to be a bit more selfish.

"Everyone needs to believe more that they can score goals, not rely on one or two individuals.

"We’ve got me, Alex Meier, [Nicolai] Muller, Mohamed Adam, Kwame Yeboah, we all need to step up and score goals."

The Wanderers next fixture comes in Wellington against Wellington Phoenix on January 11.