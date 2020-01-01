A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Captain Duke slams Wanderers' mentality

'We find a way to lose' - Duke calls on Wanderers to be more ruthless in front of goal
The skipper is not happy about his team's performances...
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke has criticised the team's mentality and believes the team's attackers need to take their chances in attack when presented with them.
The Red and Black went down 2-1 to Brisbane Roar at home on New Year's Day after taking the lead through Duke early in the match.
Duke feels the team needs to be more clinical with their shots on goal and take advantage of when they are playing well in games.
"We just seem to find a way to lose. I don’t know what to say really," Duke said.
"We’ve got to find a ruthless streak. Other people seem to pass on the responsibility. Next time I might need to be a bit more selfish.
"Everyone needs to believe more that they can score goals, not rely on one or two individuals.
"We’ve got me, Alex Meier, [Nicolai] Muller, Mohamed Adam, Kwame Yeboah, we all need to step up and score goals."
The Wanderers next fixture comes in Wellington against Wellington Phoenix on January 11.
A-League clubs confirm re-signings
Both Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC have kicked off 2020 by locking down players to contract extensions.
Goalkeeper Jamie Young has signed a new deal with the Roar that will keep him in Brisbane beyond the 2020-21 season.
Paulo Retre, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a new two-season deal with the Sky Blues.
Sydney FC have now already locked down an impressive 18 players for their 2020/21 campaign.
Mooy named in FIFA 20's TOTW
Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named in FIFA 20's latest Team of the Week after scoring for Brighton over the weekend.
Mooy was also named Man of the Match for his efforts against Bournemouth in a 2-0 win with EA Sports also recognising his performance by including him in a squad that also contains Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.
The Socceroo's resulting card boasts an overall rating of 81 with passing (84) and dribbling (81) his best assets.
.@AaronMooy makes it into the @EASPORTSFIFA Ultimate Team of the Week 😍 pic.twitter.com/lEmzyEaijC— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 1, 2020
Aldi opts out of FFA deal
More bad financial news for the governing body...
Supermarket chain Aldi have pulled the plug on their partnership with Football Federation Australia, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Aldi signed a three-year deal with the FFA in 2017 but they have opted against extending the deal any further.
That decision is another financial blow for the governing body with Caltex and National Australia Bank both also recently pulling out of their sponsorship deals.
Hyundai's current deal with the FFA also expires at the end of the current A-League season with uncertainty over whether they intend to extend their contract.
Mooy and Ryan feature in Brighton draw
Socceroos Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan both started in Brighton's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday morning.
Ryan finished the game with three saves, while Mooy was replaced in the 68th minute by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who scored a stunning equaliser for the Seagulls.
The draw sees Graham Potter's side move up to 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Babbel fuming over handball 'madness' after Wanderers loss
The German manager believes such calls are a gamble and keep going against his side...
Western Sydney Wanderers manager Markus Babbel has hit out at the "madness" of the handball rule after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Brisbane Roar on Wednesday night.
After being penalised for handball in controversial circumstances in their last match against Adelaide United, the Wanderers felt they should have had a spot-kick of their own in the first half against Roar after a Mohamed Adam shot struck the hand of Tom Aldred.
Referee Alex King and VAR however decided against awarding the penalty with Babbel left to lament the costly call post-match.
"It's not the referee's fault, the rule... I don't understand this rule," Babbel said.
"No chance. It's gambling. You put on red, you put on black...it's madness.
"This is normal for us, I'm sad to say. We have to deal with it. It's always against us."