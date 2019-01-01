Bulut teases possible football return
Former Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kerem Bulut has hinted on social media his football ban for drug use has been reduced.
Bulut was facing four years on the sidelines for alleged drug use while playing in Turkey, but the player took to social media on Thursday with positive news.
"Looks like I'll be back baby...my ban getting reduced," Bulut posted on Instagram.
The 27-year-old represented Australia at numerous junior levels and played for Sydney FC's youth team before beginning his senior career in the Czech Republic.
I thought it was a joke - Joe Montemurro on The Best FIFA nomination, coaching Arsenal and Warren Joyce
Joe Montemurro was in disbelief when he was told of his nomination for the The Best FIFA Women's Coach.
The Arsenal Women's boss was informed of the honour by a former player - but it wasn't the most trustworthy of sources.
Auckland backed to join Wellington in the A-League
The chances of a second A-League side from New Zealand have increased with current club owners in favour of keeping Wellington Phoenix and tapping into Auckland.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, owners have thrown their full support behind keeping the Nix in the A-League moving forward and are believed to be attracted to idea of an Auckland team in the future.
With a population of over 1.5 million people, Auckland represents the biggest untapped market for the A-League across Australia and New Zealand.
A team from the region is also viewed as an ideal way to give Wellington a much-needed rivalry.
Further A-League expansion could next place in 2023 to coincide with a new TV deal with clubs from Brisbane, Canberra and Tasmania also likely to be looked at.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Champness terminates Jets contract to chase rap career
Young Australian attacker Joey Champness has reportedly terminated his Newcastle Jets contract to pursue a music career.
According to NBN news, the 22-year-old has parted ways with the Jets for now but has also signed a new deal with the club should he return to playing the sport.
BREAKING: @nbnnews can reveal @NewcastleJetsFC & Joey Champness have mutually terminated his contract so he can chase his music dream. But Champness has signed an upgraded deal with the Jets until end of @ALeague 2021/2022 season, which will apply if he returns to football. pic.twitter.com/aQ5cgZVAWB— Mitchell Hughes (@mitchhughesnbn) August 14, 2019
Champness was also recently granted leave in pre-season to pursue a music opportunity in LA and performed some of his rap prior to a Jets game last season.
The winger has been with Newcastle since 2017 and scored on his A-League debut against Central Coast Mariners.
Taggart named K-League player of the month
On-fire Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has been rewarded for his stunning form with Suwon Bluewings to be named the K-League's player of the month for July.
The 26-year-old scored seven goals in six matches for Suwon across the K-League and the Korean FA Cup - and also scored for the league's All Stars team in a friendly against Juventus.
Taggart's 13 goals for the season has him three strikes clear in the K-League golden boot race from Bo-kyeong Kim and Junior Negao.
A-League considering its own Community Shield
Future A-League seasons could begin with a match between the reigning premiers and championship winners.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the competition is considering adopting a similar model to England's Community Shield which sees the Premier League winners take on the current FA Cup holders prior to the start of a new season.
The proposed fixture comes as part of plans by A-League clubs to revitalise the competition.
Other potential changes being looked at include the introduction of prize money, innovative broadcasting and a review of the salary cap.
Degenek fires home from the spot as Red Star keep UCL hopes alive, Holland nabs assist
Socceroos centre-half Milos Degenek was ice cold in the penalty shootout as Red Star progressed to the Champions League playoffs.
Degenek scored the Serbian team's fourth spotkick as they squeaked through 7-6 on penalties against Denmark's FC Kobenhavn - after a 2-2 draw on aggregate following the two-leg tie in the third round of qualifying.
Red Star will now have to defeat Swiss side Young Boys over two legs between Aug 21-27 to qualify for the Champions League group stage.
Austrian side LASK were boosted by an assist from Australian midfielder James Holland as they stunned FC Basel 5-2 over two legs to keep their dream of making a first-ever Champions League group stage.
Holland made the goal for Thomas Goiginger in the 89th minute to seal progression for the Austrians to the playoff stage, where they will meet Club Brugge.
Celtic, minus injured Australian pair Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani, were eliminated from the Champions League process 5-4 on aggregate by Romanian side CFL Cluj.
Aziz Behich was an unused substitute as Istanbul Basaksehir lost 3-0 on aggregate to Greece's Olympiakos.
Young Socceroos thrashed by Malaysia
Australia's Young Socceroos have been belted 3-0 by Malaysia in the AFF U-18 championship in Vietnam.
First half goals to Mukhairi, Muslihuddin andf Firdaus sunk the green-and-gold, who repeatedly squandered chances in the penalty box over the 90 minutes.
Watch highlights of the match below.
It's not all doom and gloom for the Young Socceroos, who are still second in group B ahead of their final group stage match against Singapore, and a win will guarantee their progression to the tournament semi-finals.
The Malaysia defeat was the Young Socceroos first loss of the tournament, having beaten Cambodia (5-1), Vietnam (4-1) and Thailand (3-1).
Singh edges closer to senior Bayern debut
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh is one step closer to his senior Bayern Munich debut, after making the bench during the German champions win the DFB Pokal first round.
With the Bundesliga giants winning 3-1 against second division side Energie Cottbus, Bayern coach Niko Kovac named Singh among the substitutes and selected a full strength first team that included stars such as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer.
While Singh didn't come on to the field during the match, he will have another opportunity to be selected when Bayern begin their Bundesliga campaign against Hertha Berlin on Friday.
Bayern have been linked in the transfer market with players who can play in attacking positions - with both Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic mentioned in recent days.
Leckie's shock position change
Socceroo star Mathew Leckie could be playing a new position after lining up at right wing-back for Hertha Berlin.
Leckie, who usually plays as a right winger, fulfilled the new role in Hertha's 5-1 DFB Pokal win against Eichstatt - with Vedad Ibisevic getting a brace and ex-Chelsea star Saloman Kalou also scoring.
Hertha's Bundesliga campaign begins on Saturday morning (AEST) against champions Bayern.
Trent Sainsbury free to leave PSV
Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury is facing an uncertain future at PSV with coach Mark van Bommel declaring he may leave the club.
The Aussie featured sparingly last season for the Eredivisie side and van Bommel told Fox Sports NL that he along with Derrick Luckassen can depart before the transfer window closes.
Fellow Socceroo Aziz Behich also departed PSV earlier in the off-season as he moved back to Turkey with Basaksehir and it's now unclear where Sainsbury could be playing this season.
The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time over the past few years after stints with Inter and Grasshoppers.
Former Glory defender seals Qatar move
Australian defender Shane Lowry has officially signed for Qatari side Al Ahli.
The 30-year-old had been with Perth Glory since 2016 and will now test himself in the Middle East.
Al Ahli finished last season in fifth with the Qatar Stars League also now boasting former Adelaide United captain Isaias, who recently signed for Al-Wakrah.
Glory have lost a number of players over the off-season with Lowry joining the likes of Jason Davidson and Andy Keogh in leaving the club.
Really happy to sign with @ahliqat in the @QSL looking forward to meeting my team mates and embracing this opportunity pic.twitter.com/g2zAQBAK4D— Shane Lowry (@STLowry4) August 11, 2019
'I do believe in Australian players' - Rudan outlines vision for Western United
Western United coach Mark Rudan has made it clear he is keen to back Australian talent as he uses the new team's inaugural season to write the first chapter in the club's history.
The fledgling franchise, who were locked in to play Rudan's former club Wellington Phoenix in the first round of A-League fixtures released on Thursday, are happy with the make up of their squad but are still keen to add a goalscorer to the list.
But when asked if the new attacking addition would be Australian or foreign, Rudan outlined his policy to support local players and said he might not even fill out the team's foreign quota of players.
Optus Sport reveal massive subscription base
The telco turned football broadcaster claims it has a subscription account base of over 700,000 as it further strengthens its grip on the world game Down Under.
That subscriber reveal comes in the wake of Optus Sport securing the sole and exclusive rights to show every Premier League game in Australia this season with SBS no longer showing one match each round.
"Having the Australian rights to show every single match of the Premier League exclusively live is an enormous opportunity for Optus Sport,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, said.
"Our suite of exclusively live premium sport content, which also includes the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, notably increases with the renewal of the Premier League this season.
"We are extending our production of mini-matches and highlights, giving our customers the ability to watch Premier League action when they want and how they want so they don’t miss a minute of their team’s action."
Optus Sport also boast the rights to the Champions League and Europa League in Australia with the telco hitting a record number of viewers during last season's UCL final between Liverpool and Tottenham.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.
A-League fixtures released as season looks to start with a bang
Football Federation Australia has revealed the full A-League draw for the coming season with the competition set to start with a few blockbuster fixtures.
Round One will kick off in Adelaide at Coopers Stadium as the Reds host reigning A-League champions Sydney FC on Friday, October 11.
Spanish club signs young Aussie defender
Haris Stamboulidis has become Extremadura UD's first ever Australian player after he put pen to paper with the Segunda Division club.
The 22-year-old left-back, who holds dual nationality with Greece, was most recently playing for Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki.
Stamboulidis grew up in Melbourne earning contracts with Heidelberg and Melbourne City before he moved to America where he'd make his MLS debut with Colorado Rapids.
Extremadura were only founded in 2007 and finished 13th last season - their first in the Spanish second division.