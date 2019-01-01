Former Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kerem Bulut has hinted on social media his football ban for drug use has been reduced.

Bulut was facing four years on the sidelines for alleged drug use while playing in , but the player took to social media on Thursday with positive news.

"Looks like I'll be back baby...my ban getting reduced," Bulut posted on Instagram.

The 27-year-old represented at numerous junior levels and played for Sydney FC's youth team before beginning his senior career in the .