A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Brighton set to buy Mooy

Kiwi atttacker Marco Rojas has rejoined Melbourne Victory after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday.

The signing comes in the wake of Kristijan Dobras' departure on the same day with Rojas eager to play for the club once again.

“Melbourne Victory holds a special place in my heart,” Rojas said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and playing in front of the fans again because they really do create a special atmosphere.

“I think we’ve got a good squad and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch and connecting with the guys. I want to help contribute to the team performances and help push the team back up the ladder."