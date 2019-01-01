Bonevacia doesn't rule out Perth Glory move
Western Sydney Wanderers star Roly Bonevacia is indecisive about his future amid links to A-League leaders Perth Glory.
The Dutch midfielder has been dominant for the red and black in recent weeks - scoring five goals and assisting four in his last seven league matches.
But with his contract at Western Sydney expiring at the end of the season, Bonevacia admitted his future was up with rumours his former coach Tony Popovic was interested in bringing him west.
"Me and Popovic, we worked together for four months and I enjoyed it," Bonevacia told SMH.
"But that does not mean that I will go there or we have a deal in place or something. It's still early.
"I would love to stay. But it depends on the terms, where I'm playing and what the coach sees me doing next season.
"You can have a beautiful training ground and stuff and it's exciting, but you still need to play well and to win games.
"For me, the most important thing is what happens on the field."
