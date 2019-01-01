A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Bobo set to become free agent with A-League return possible

Brazilian striker Bobo is looking to end his nightmare stint in Turkey with Alanyaspor and an A-League return isn't out of the question.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Bobo has submitted a complaint to FIFA having not been paid by Alanyaspor since late last year.

Bobo has also not played for the club since November and wants to become a free agent noting his relationship with Alanyaspor has broken down completely.

The 34-year-old had starred for Sydney FC over the past two seasons and is reportedly open for a return .

Both Adelaide United and the Sky Blues had the Brazilian on their radar in January.