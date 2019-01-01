Former Melbourne Victory star Besart Berisha has gone unwanted by A-League clubs after making himself available for the upcoming season.

The 34-year, who is now an Australian citizen, has been looking for a club Down Under after his release from J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

But despite several clubs needing a striker, such as Wellington Phoenix, Westeen Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners, an offer hasn't been tabled for the Kosovo international, according to the World Game.

Berisha won four A-League championships at Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar - scoring 116 goals in 186 matches.