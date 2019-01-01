New A-League franchise Western United are reportedly closing in on the signature of record goalscorer Besart Berisha.

According to The World Game, the 34-year-old will imminently sign with Mark Rudan's team with their interest in other strikers amounting to nothing.

Berisha is an Australian citizen and would join 36-year-old Scott McDonald and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos as Western United's strikers.

The Kosovo international's 116 A-League strikes makes his the competition's record scorer, but he has struggled to find a club since being released by J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Berisha made a name for himself at Brisbane Roar, winning two championships, before moving to Melbourne Victory and clinching the same title twice again.