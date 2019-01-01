Australian winger Martin Boyle could be available for November's World Cup qualifier against Jordan as he gets closer to a return from injury.

Boyle's Scottish Premiership club announced on Twitter that the 26-year-old would be back in action soon from the knee issue he suffered in July.

"We're pleased to report that @MartinBoyle9's rehabilitation is coming along well and, if all goes to plan, he should be back sooner than first feared," the club posted.

-born Boyle made his debut for the Socceroos against in November last year and looked set to be a key player at the green and gold's defence in 2019 after scoring a double in a lead-up match against Lebanon.

But a season-ending knee injury suffered in the lead-up to the tournament kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.

While the Socceroos' October World Cup qualifiers will probably come a little soon for Boyle, he is a realistic chance to be included for the crucial away match against Jordan on November 14.