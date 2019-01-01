Former Melbourne City midfielder Kearyn Baccus admits he's conflicted about the idea of switching allegiances to South Africa.

Currently playing in the country of his birth for , strong performances from the 28-year-old have put him on 's radar with Baccus himself torn between his Socceroos ambitions.

"I don’t mind representing South Africa but my first and main goal, for now, is to play well for Chiefs and we will see what happens after that," Baccus told reporters.

"My heart is set with , to be honest, but if South Africa comes knocking I will have to consider it.

"I will sit down with my agent‚ see if it will be good for me to do that and take it from there."

Baccus has previously been called up for Australia at U17 and U20 level.