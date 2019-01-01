Babbel tells Janjetovic he is on his last chance
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic has been told to 'stand up' by coach Markus Babbel after his howler cost the team two points against Brisbane Roar.
The shot-stopper inexplicably conceded a corner in the dying stages, allowing Adam Taggart the opportunity to head the equaliser.
Babbel's words suggested Janjetovic would be retained for Friday night's game against Newcastle Jets, but there was also a thinly veiled warning for the 31-year-old.
"I said to him, 'You can fall down but what I expect now is that you stand up'. He knows it wasn't the best decision but, even then, it wasn't a goal," Babbel said.
"We have the chance to clear the ball but someone else did a mistake as well. It cost us two points but it's a learning process.
"That's what I said, to learn to handle pressure. The pressure is on now, so it's also good to see from me how can you handle this pressure."
Phoenix snap up Golec
Wellington Phoenix have completed the signing of defender Antony Golec after his release from Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday.
It will be the sixth A-League club Golec has played for after stints with Sydney FC, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers, Perth Glory and the Mariners.
The 28-year-old was a part of the Wanderers squad that lifted the Asian Champions League in 2014.
"Antony has been very successful in his career, not many can boast winning the Asian Champions League," Wellington coach Mark Rudan said.
"His experience winning trophies at club level will be fundamental in our plans for progression towards the finished product.
"As I’ve said before, competition within my squad is extremely important and recruiting players like Antony will push the playing squad to guarantee our performance is kept at an optimum level."
FFA board member Heather Reid stands down
The issues have continued in the aftermath of Alen Stajcic's sacking as Matildas coach with FFA board member Heather Reid standing down for health reasons.