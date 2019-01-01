Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic has been told to 'stand up' by coach Markus Babbel after his howler cost the team two points against Brisbane Roar.

The shot-stopper inexplicably conceded a corner in the dying stages, allowing Adam Taggart the opportunity to head the equaliser.

Babbel's words suggested Janjetovic would be retained for Friday night's game against Newcastle Jets, but there was also a thinly veiled warning for the 31-year-old.

"I said to him, 'You can fall down but what I expect now is that you stand up'. He knows it wasn't the best decision but, even then, it wasn't a goal," Babbel said.

"We have the chance to clear the ball but someone else did a mistake as well. It cost us two points but it's a learning process.

"That's what I said, to learn to handle pressure. The pressure is on now, so it's also good to see from me how can you handle this pressure."