A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Babbel fuming over handball 'madness' after Wanderers loss

Supermarket chain Aldi have pulled the plug on their partnership with Football Federation , as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Aldi signed a three-year deal with the FFA in 2017 but they have opted against extending the deal any further.

That decision is another financial blow for the governing body with Caltex and National Australia Bank both also recently pulling out of their sponsorship deals.

Hyundai's current deal with the FFA also expires at the end of the current A-League season with uncertainty over whether they intend to extend their contract.