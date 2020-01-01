A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Babbel fuming over handball 'madness' after Wanderers loss

Aldi opts out of FFA deal
Supermarket chain Aldi have pulled the plug on their partnership with Football Federation Australia, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Aldi signed a three-year deal with the FFA in 2017 but they have opted against extending the deal any further.
That decision is another financial blow for the governing body with Caltex and National Australia Bank both also recently pulling out of their sponsorship deals.
Hyundai's current deal with the FFA also expires at the end of the current A-League season with uncertainty over whether they intend to extend their contract.
Mooy and Ryan feature in Brighton draw
Socceroos Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan both started in Brighton's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday morning.
Ryan finished the game with three saves, while Mooy was replaced in the 68th minute by Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who scored a stunning equaliser for the Seagulls.
The draw sees Graham Potter's side move up to 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Babbel fuming over handball 'madness' after Wanderers loss
The German manager believes such calls are a gamble and keep going against his side...
Western Sydney Wanderers manager Markus Babbel has hit out at the "madness" of the handball rule after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Brisbane Roar on Wednesday night.
After being penalised for handball in controversial circumstances in their last match against Adelaide United, the Wanderers felt they should have had a spot-kick of their own in the first half against Roar after a Mohamed Adam shot struck the hand of Tom Aldred.
Referee Alex King and VAR however decided against awarding the penalty with Babbel left to lament the costly call post-match.
"It's not the referee's fault, the rule... I don't understand this rule," Babbel said.
"No chance. It's gambling. You put on red, you put on black...it's madness.
"This is normal for us, I'm sad to say. We have to deal with it. It's always against us."