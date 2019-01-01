Steven Taylor has been appointed as the new captain of Wellington Phoenix - replacing the long-serving Andrew Durante.

The English central defender has been handed the honour by new coach Ufuk Talay after impressing in a leadership role during his first campaign at the club last season.

The outgoing Durante was Phoenix captain for 11 seasons but decided to follow Mark Rudan to new A-League franchise Western United.

Wellington had a successful start with Taylor wearing the armband, steamrolling Wairarapa United 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

New acquisitions Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball both secured braces while Mexican import Ulises Davila also found the scoresheet.