Phoenix name ex-Premier League captain as new skipper
Steven Taylor has been appointed as the new captain of Wellington Phoenix - replacing the long-serving Andrew Durante.
The English central defender has been handed the honour by new coach Ufuk Talay after impressing in a leadership role during his first campaign at the club last season.
The outgoing Durante was Phoenix captain for 11 seasons but decided to follow Mark Rudan to new A-League franchise Western United.
Wellington had a successful start with Taylor wearing the armband, steamrolling Wairarapa United 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
New acquisitions Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball both secured braces while Mexican import Ulises Davila also found the scoresheet.
FFA Cup wrap: Adelaide Olympic pull off stunning comeback
South Australian side Adelaide Olympic have overcome a two-goal deficit to record an incredible 4-3 victory against Western Australia's Floreat Athena in the FFA round-of-32.
The WA club led 2-0 at half-time courtesy of goals from Ludovic Boi and skipper Dean Evans - the latter a brilliant free kick.
But Olympic didn't drop their heads at the break and instead managed to pull level by the 61st minute through strikes from Fausto Erba and Ioannis Simosis.
Erba struck again three minutes to hand Olympic an extraordinary lead but Floreat finally hit back with Phil Arnold tying the game up at 3-3 on 71 minutes.
However Simosis had the final say from the spot with 12 minutes to play, holding his nerve from the spotkick to give Olympic a famous win.
In other results, Brisbane Olympic eased to a 5-2 win against Bayswater City, Manly United progressed on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Mt Druitt Town Rangers and Edgeworth comfortably overcame Darwin Olympic 3-0.
Moreland Zebras knocked out Bulleen on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock and Magpies Crusaders eliminated Coomera Colts 2-1.
Australian joins ex-Man Utd players' revolution
Versatile defender Cameron Burgess has become the latest signing for League Two debutants Salford City.
The Australian, who can play as a central defender or left back, joins on loan from Scunthorpe United as Salford City prepare for their first ever campaign in the Football League.
"He has probably got a point to prove, he is out of contract next summer, and he has all the attributes to be a top centre-half," Salford coach Graham Alexander said.
Burgess was born in Scotland but pledged his allegiance to Australia when he made his debut in the Championship for Fulham in 2014 - however he made only four appearances at the London club while enduring a series of loan spells.
The 23-year-old made 36 appearances for Scunthorpe in League One last season - scoring one goal as the team's season finished in relegation.
Salford City is the club part-owned by a group of 'class of 92' Manchester United players including David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nick Butt and Gary and Phil Neville.
The Covert Agent: Andrew Nabbout returns to Melbourne Victory
Melbourne Victory is set to acquire another former player, with Socceroo attacker Andrew Nabbout imminently to sign with the club.
The Covert Agent can reveal the 26-year-old has decided to return to Victory after failing to establish himself at J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds because of injury and form struggles.
Singh impresses for Bayern in friendly
New Bayern Munich signing Sarpreet Singh has again impressed for the Bundesliga champions in a friendly.
The 20-year-old was given just over 30 minutes in the International Champions Cup fixture against AC Milan, coming on as a substitute for Renato Sanches.
With 12 minutes to play, Singh executed a wonderful turn against his Milan opponent before driving through midfield to begin a Bayern attack.
Sarpreet Singh has gone from looking talented in the A-League, to executing incredible turns for Bayern Munich against AC Milan.— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) July 24, 2019
Just incredible. #ICC2019pic.twitter.com/qiocLIAXER
He also got forward later on in the match, unfortunately blazing a shot wide after the ball fell kindly in the penalty area.
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Singh, who signed for Bayern from Wellington Phoenix at the end of last month, and has already participated in friendly matches against Arsenal and Real Madrid.
Singh's former Wellington Phoenix teammate Tom Doyle joined German 3.Liga club Chemnitzer overnight, meaning the two will likely square off if the former is playing for Bayern's reserves in the same division.
Antonis leaves Victory for Korea
Melbourne Victory midfielder Terry Antonis has left the club to join K-League side Suwon Bluewings.
The 25-year-old joins fellow Socceroo Adam Taggart at the Korean side and has signed a contract that is believed to span two years.
Antonis is best known at Victory for scoring the extra-time winning goal in the 2017-18 semi-final against Sydney, which helped lead the club to the A-League championship the following week.
His departure comes less than 24 hours after Victory announced the signing of Robbie Kruse - their first big signing of the off-season.
"Terry accomplished a lot in his time with us, but there is no doubt he will be remembered for a long time by our members and fans for that goal in the Semi-Final against Sydney FC and the championship that followed," Victory football operations manager Paul Trimboli said.
"This is an opportunity that Terry wanted to pursue, and we thank him for his contributions to our success and wish him well in his future endeavours."
Neymar set to face Sydney FC in China
Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar has been named in their touring squad to take on Sydney FC in China at the end of the month.
With the Brazilian reportedly keen on a move away from club, it was in doubt whether he would participate in their far east tour - which also includes a match against Inter in Macau.
But confirmation came through from PSG on Tuesday night of his participation in the pre-season games, with their German coach naming the 27-year-old in a 33-man squad.
The Parisians first match against Inter kicks off at 9.30pm (AEST) on July 27 before they take on the Sky Blues on July 30 in Shenzhen at 10pm (AEST).
Robbie Kruse returns to Melbourne Victory
Robbie Kruse will return to Melbourne Victory after the A-League club announced the Socceroos attacker as their first big signing of the off-season.
The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will join the squad pending a medical assessment later this week.
Kruse was excited to rejoin his former club after carving out a career in Europe and explained his excitement at being part of the project headed by new coach Marco Kurz.
"I’m excited to return home after eight years playing overseas. It was an incredible experience, but to have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special," Kruse said.
"I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole; it helped me set expectations of myself as a player and ground me professionally.
"During our discussions, I’ve been impressed with Marco Kurz’s vision for the team and look forward to joining my teammates, many new and a couple I already know."
Kruse first made a name for himself at Victory during the 2010-11 season, scoring 11 goals in 18 games before heading to Germany's Fortuna Dusseldorf.