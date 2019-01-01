Australian attacker Reno Piscopo is poised to link up with Wellington Phoenix this season after eight years in Italy.

Reports in claim the 21-year-old is on his way to Wellington to sign a three-year deal having most recently played in Serie C for Renate.

Piscopo was signed by in 2011 and after six years in their youth set-up joined .

Having represented Italy at U17 level, Piscopo switched allegiances to at U20's and has since gone on to play three times for the Olyroos.