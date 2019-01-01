Australian striker signs for Leganes
Former South Melbourne forward George Stamoulis has penned a two-year deal with La Liga side Leganes.
The 20-year-old has made the move from Greek club Panathinikos and will be looking to progress into the Spanish top-flight after a period after a start with Leganes' reserve teams.
Stamoulis made two appearances for South Melbourne in the 2017 Victorian NPL, while he also played youth football at Port Melbourne.
Italian-based Olyroo set to sign for Phoenix
Australian attacker Reno Piscopo is poised to link up with Wellington Phoenix this season after eight years in Italy.
Reports in Italy claim the 21-year-old is on his way to Wellington to sign a three-year deal having most recently played in Serie C for Renate.
Piscopo was signed by Inter in 2011 and after six years in their youth set-up joined Torino.
Having represented Italy at U17 level, Piscopo switched allegiances to Australia at U20's and has since gone on to play three times for the Olyroos.
Borrello makes Bundesliga debut
Australian attacker Brandon Borrello made his Bundesliga debut on Saturday night for Freiburg in a 3-0 win over Mainz.
The 24-year-old started the match before being substituted in the 65th minute and comes after a run of injuries halted his progress in Germany.
Borrello joined Kaiserslautern in 2017 from Brisbane Roar before joining Freiburg a season later.
Fit again, the Aussie has quickly turned heads and made his Socceroos debut in June against Korea Republic.
Taggart scores clinical K-League hat-trick
Socceroos striker Adam Taggart continues to strike freely in Korea, bagging a hat-trick in Suwon's 3-1 over Gangwon on Saturday.
The former Brisbane Roar attacker netted in the 13th, 56th and 95th minutes to bring up his first treble in the K-League.
Those goals now see Taggart six clear in the golden boot race with the Aussie currently with 16 goals to his name.
Taggart was recently voted the K-League Player of the Month for July and looks certain to pull on the green and gold next month as World Cup qualifying kicks off.
Socceroos hotshot Adam Taggart's exclusive interview with Goal
In-form Australian striker Adam Taggart has had an exclusive interview with Goal Korea after he won the K-League's player of the month for July.
The 26-year-old scored six goals in five league matches for Suwon Bluewings - and also found the back of the net for the K-League All Stars against Juventus in an exhibition match.
Taggart, whose 13 K-League goals puts him three clear in the race for the division's golden boot, spoke to the Goal edition about his form, time in Korea and his favourite strike this season.
Hoolahan makes Jets debut, Arroyo hits the back of the net
Newcastle Jets' promising pre-season continued with a 2-0 win against Hamilton Olympic in a friendly on Thursday night - as star signing Wes Hoolahan made his first appearance for the club.
Panama striker Abdiel Arroyo got on the scoresheet not long after Johnny Koutroumbis put the Jets in front on 25 minutes.
Ex-Irish international Hoolahan played just under 60 minutes in a playmaking role.
The result was another impressive performance off the back of the club's stunning 3-2 come-from-behind win against Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup round of 32.
Newcastle's round of 16 FFA Cup match will come against Hunter region rivals Edgeworth Eagles at Jack McLaughlin Oval on August 21.
Leckie's Hertha hold Bayern Munich, Sarpreet Singh update
Socceroos star Mathew Leckie has played in a new position as his Hertha Berlin team grabbed a superb 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's opening match of the season.
Leckie was deployed in a right-wing back role by Hertha's coach Ante Covic and played the full 90 minutes in a great result for the German capital club.
The new position was much the same as he was used in by Ange Postecoglou during the latter stages of the Socceroos World Cup qualifying campaign.
Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski scored either side of a quick-fire double from Hertha's Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic in a tense encounter.
New Zealand talent Sarpreet Singh was among the unused substitutes for the German champions and may find game time hard to come with the loan signing of Ivan Perisic and expected acquisition of Philippe Coutinho.
Melbourne Victory make double signing
Marco Kurz has added centre-backs Tim Hoogland and James Donachie to his Melbourne Victory squad for the coming season.
Donachie has sealed his return to the club he's played for 62 times, while Hoogland arrives in the A-League after a career spent in Germany and England.
The 34-year-old defender was most recently with VfL Bochum and crossed paths with Robbie Kruse at the club.
“I’m excited to join Melbourne Victory and by the new challenge that awaits me in Australia,” Hoogland said.
“I’ve heard great things about the club and about the A-League, and with Robbie and Marco there too, I will definitely feel at home.
“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and start training.”
Victory now boast 18 contracted senior players for the coming season.
Berisha becomes free agent after struggling in Japan
The A-League's all-time top scorer is now a free agent after being released by J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Berisha joined the club in 2018 after winning another A-League championship with Melbourne Victory but failed to establish himself as he made just eight appearances over the past 12 months.
The 34-year-old hasn't played a single minute in 2019 but still looms as an attractive prospect for A-League clubs looking to reinforce their frontline.
Berisha is also now an Australian citizen making his return to the competition a lot easier to facilitate.
Bulut teases possible football return
Former Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kerem Bulut has hinted on social media his football ban for drug use has been reduced.
Bulut was facing four years on the sidelines for alleged drug use while playing in Turkey, but the player took to social media on Thursday with positive news.
"Looks like I'll be back baby...my ban getting reduced," Bulut posted on Instagram.
The 27-year-old represented Australia at numerous junior levels and played for Sydney FC's youth team before beginning his senior career in the Czech Republic.
I thought it was a joke - Joe Montemurro on The Best FIFA nomination, coaching Arsenal and Warren Joyce
Joe Montemurro was in disbelief when he was told of his nomination for the The Best FIFA Women's Coach.
The Arsenal Women's boss was informed of the honour by a former player - but it wasn't the most trustworthy of sources.
Auckland backed to join Wellington in the A-League
The chances of a second A-League side from New Zealand have increased with current club owners in favour of keeping Wellington Phoenix and tapping into Auckland.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, owners have thrown their full support behind keeping the Nix in the A-League moving forward and are believed to be attracted to idea of an Auckland team in the future.
With a population of over 1.5 million people, Auckland represents the biggest untapped market for the A-League across Australia and New Zealand.
A team from the region is also viewed as an ideal way to give Wellington a much-needed rivalry.
Further A-League expansion could next place in 2023 to coincide with a new TV deal with clubs from Brisbane, Canberra and Tasmania also likely to be looked at.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Champness terminates Jets contract to chase rap career
Young Australian attacker Joey Champness has reportedly terminated his Newcastle Jets contract to pursue a music career.
According to NBN news, the 22-year-old has parted ways with the Jets for now but has also signed a new deal with the club should he return to playing the sport.
BREAKING: @nbnnews can reveal @NewcastleJetsFC & Joey Champness have mutually terminated his contract so he can chase his music dream. But Champness has signed an upgraded deal with the Jets until end of @ALeague 2021/2022 season, which will apply if he returns to football.
Champness was also recently granted leave in pre-season to pursue a music opportunity in LA and performed some of his rap prior to a Jets game last season.
The winger has been with Newcastle since 2017 and scored on his A-League debut against Central Coast Mariners.
Taggart named K-League player of the month
On-fire Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has been rewarded for his stunning form with Suwon Bluewings to be named the K-League's player of the month for July.
The 26-year-old scored seven goals in six matches for Suwon across the K-League and the Korean FA Cup - and also scored for the league's All Stars team in a friendly against Juventus.
Taggart's 13 goals for the season has him three strikes clear in the K-League golden boot race from Bo-kyeong Kim and Junior Negao.
'I do believe in Australian players' - Rudan outlines vision for Western United
Western United coach Mark Rudan has made it clear he is keen to back Australian talent as he uses the new team's inaugural season to write the first chapter in the club's history.
The fledgling franchise, who were locked in to play Rudan's former club Wellington Phoenix in the first round of A-League fixtures released on Thursday, are happy with the make up of their squad but are still keen to add a goalscorer to the list.
But when asked if the new attacking addition would be Australian or foreign, Rudan outlined his policy to support local players and said he might not even fill out the team's foreign quota of players.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.