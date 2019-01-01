Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he was 'disturbed' to see refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi in shackles while being to a Bangkok court on Monday.

Al-Araibi was told he must remain detained for the next 60 days as he prepares to fight the extradition request from his country of birth Bahrain.

Morrison explained his dismay at Al-Araibi's situation and promised to continue dialog with Thailand and Bahrain about ensuring the refugee's release back to Australia.

"I thought that was very upsetting and I know it would have upset many Australians, and I respectfully reminded the Thai prime minister that Australians feel very strongly about this," Morrison told Sky News.

"So we will continue to make these representations and not just to Thailand, but also to Bahrain."