Aussie PM slams Al-Araibi shackles
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he was 'disturbed' to see refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi in shackles while being to a Bangkok court on Monday.
Al-Araibi was told he must remain detained for the next 60 days as he prepares to fight the extradition request from his country of birth Bahrain.
Morrison explained his dismay at Al-Araibi's situation and promised to continue dialog with Thailand and Bahrain about ensuring the refugee's release back to Australia.
"I thought that was very upsetting and I know it would have upset many Australians, and I respectfully reminded the Thai prime minister that Australians feel very strongly about this," Morrison told Sky News.
"So we will continue to make these representations and not just to Thailand, but also to Bahrain."
Melbourne Rebels say sorry for Thai sponsorship deal during Al-Araibi saga
Melbourne Rebels say sorry for Thai sponsorship deal during Al-Araibi saga

Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels have apologised for its new sponsorship with Thai Airways after social media outrage about the deal as refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi remains locked up in a Bangkok jail.
FFA cancel Thailand training camp amid Hakeem Al-Araibi detention
FFA cancel Thailand training camp amid Hakeem Al-Araibi detention

Football Federation Australia have canned a March training camp for the Olyroos in Thailand only one day after sending a memo to A-League clubs about it.
'Allowed to rot' - Harper hits out at City's Fornaroli waste
Despite being fit and ready to fire, Bruno Fornaroli's season was over before it really began with Melbourne City and football pundit Andy Harper has slammed the club for letting him 'rot'.
The club's star striker reportedly fell out with coach Warren Joyce early in the season and hasn't been selected since with Fornaroli unable to secure a transfer in January.
City meanwhile signed Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren and Tottenham attacker Shayon Harrison to all but end Fornaroli's hopes of playing another minute for the club.
Redmayne's frank Sydney FC admission
Prior to arriving at Sydney FC in early 2017, Andrew Redmayne has admitted he was 'rubbish' and credits goalkeeping coach John Crawley for his transformation.
Redmayne saved a second penalty in as many weeks on Sunday against Melbourne City to secure all three points for the Sky Blues.
Since making the move from local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers two years ago, Redmayne has discovered career-best form and concedes he needed plenty of work when he arrived at the club.
"I probably shouldn't say this, but I was rubbish when I first came to Sydney, trying to fit the mould Crawley was trying to shape me into," Redmayne said.
Western Melbourne to make coaching announcement 'pretty soon'
The A-League's newest club have hinted that they are close to confirming their inaugural head coach.
While Western Melbourne have brought in John Anastasiadis and John Hutchinson as assistants, they are yet to name the person that will lead them next season.
Mark Rudan has been the latest name linked to the job with the club's football director Steve Horvat admitting an appointment is close to being revealed.
"We’re having those discussions so players do understand that we do have a head coach in place - in terms of a discussion sense and the assistant coaches are doing a lot of the groundwork at the moment in terms of scouting," Horvat told Macquarie Sports Radio.
"We will announce something in that regard pretty soon."
Western Melbourne confirmed their first player signing last week in the form of Panagiotis Kone with the club also opening a poll to decide their name and colours.
Hakeem Al-Araibi faces court, begs not to be sent back to Bahrain
With his legs shackled, Hakeem Al-Araibi addressed the Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday as he fights against extradition back to Bahrain.
Formally denying Bahrain's extradition request in court on Monday, Al-Araibi has been granted 60 days to formulate his defence and will remain in detention until a verdict is given.
An initial court date of April 22 has been set for the case with no bail made available.