A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Arzani poised for Celtic return

Australian attacker Daniel Arzani could be set to make his comeback for this weekend in the Scottish Cup against Partick Thistle, reports The World Game.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined for over a year since injurying his ACL for the Hoops on debut back in October 2018.

After a long road to recovery, Arzani is back in full training and was notably absent from Celtic's development side mid-week suggesting a senior return to action could be beckoning instead.

The Hoops are without a number of attackers for their cup clash and may turn to the Aussie as a starter or substitute.