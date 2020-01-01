A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Arzani poised for Celtic return

Arzani poised for Celtic return
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani could be set to make his comeback for Celtic this weekend in the Scottish Cup against Partick Thistle, reports The World Game.
The 20-year-old has been sidelined for over a year since injurying his ACL for the Hoops on debut back in October 2018.
After a long road to recovery, Arzani is back in full training and was notably absent from Celtic's development side mid-week suggesting a senior return to action could be beckoning instead.
The Hoops are without a number of attackers for their cup clash and may turn to the Aussie as a starter or substitute.
Wanderers sign Irish veteran Cox
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed 32-year-old Irish striker Simon Cox until the end of next season.
The experienced goalscorer has played in England for the likes of Reading, Bristol City, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and most recently Southend United.
“I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve never been to Australia so I’m looking forward to come over and score some goals, that’s what I’m there to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing most my career. I’m expecting a big challenge,” Cox said.
“I spoke to Adam Le Fondre [Sydney FC striker] this morning and he said great things about the league and the Wanderers set-up. I spoke to Radi [Radoslaw Majewski] as well, who I played with at Nottingham Forest, and he said really good thing about club too so I am really looking forward to arriving and getting started."
Cox's signing comes in the wake of an SMH report that the Wanderers' current striker Alexander Meier is poised to be released by the club.
Raso set to sign for Everton
Matildas attacker Hayley Raso is poised to become the next Australian to line-up in England's Super League.
Optus Sport claims that the Brisbane Roar star has played her final game for the club and will sign a six-month contract with Everton.
The move comes in the wake of Sam Kerr's move to Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in Caitlin Foord.
Revealed: 👀@TheMatildas forward Hayley Raso is on her way to @EvertonWomen on a 6-month contract. ⚡⚡— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 16, 2020
Raso won't play for Brisbane Roar against Sydney FC in the W-League tonight.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/vDLjWD8pAO
Jacewicz to become A-League's first female referee
Saturday's A-League clash between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets will see a female referee take charge of a game for the first time in the competition's history.
Kate Jacewicz will have the whistle in hand for the game and has a wealth of experience that includes officiating at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
The 34-year-old has also refereed a record nine W-League grand finals.
Montemurro confirms Arsenal's interest in Foord
The Aussie could soon be a Gunner...
Arsenal's Super League coach Joe Montemurro has admitted the club are keen to sign Matildas attacker Caitlin Foord.
"Caitlin Foord’s been a player of interest for a while. She’s a player that we are interested in and there’s a couple of other elements that we’re looking at also," he said.
"I don’t want want to speculate on things that aren’t happening or aren’t solid, but we are going to be bringing in some elements during the transfer window."
Foord is currently contracted to Sydney FC but media speculation has suggested she could join the Gunners later this month.
Montemurro also opened up on the tragic bushfires that have devastated Australia's east coast.
City sign Spanish winger Susaeta
A La Liga veteran is heading Down Under...
Melbourne City has signed Spain winger Markel Susaeta on a deal for the remainder of the A-League season.
Following the departure of Uruguayan attacker Javier Cabrera, City have been on the lookout for a replacement during the January transfer window and has settled on the 32-year-old after being rejected by Marco Rojas.
Susaeta joins the Melbourne club after a short stint with J-League side Gamba Osaka.
"We’re incredibly pleased to have a player like Markel at Melbourne City," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.
"Markel is a player that is well suited to the style of game we have implemented under Erick and a player who will add flair, potency and experience to our front third.
"We have been tracking Markel for quite some time now so to be able to get him into the squad is testament to the club and its ability to attract a player of Markel’s pedigree."
Susaeta spent 12 seasons in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 38 league goals in 379 appearances.
Kurz sacked by Melbourne Victory
Marco Kurz has been axed as Melbourne Victory manager, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
Victory have won just four of their 13 A-League games this season with Kurz shown a red card in Victory's recent late loss to Central Coast Mariners.
Prior to that defeat however, the side had claimed consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle Jets suggesting Kurz was beginning to settle.
Victory’s second assistant coach, Carlo Salvachua, will to take over until the end of the season and Kurz's other assistant, Filip Tapalovic, also leaving the club.
Olyroos secure quarter-final spot
Australia's U23's side have been held to a 1-1 draw with Bahrain on Wednesday, a result that sees them finish top of Group A as they look to book their spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Ramy Najjarine opened the scoring for the Olyroos in the 34th minute before Bahrian equalised just before half-time.
Graham Arnold's side would ultimately have to settle for a point which saw them go undefeated across the group stages.
Australia will now play their quarter-final on Saturday.
The ball from Piscopo 👌🏼 and the finish from Najjarine 🙌— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 14, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/qsql69Bu2C
Melbourne Victory set to axe duo to sign Rojas
New Zealand attacker Marco Rojas is poised to reunite with Melbourne Victory as the club looks to cut two players loose to secure his return.
According to Fox Sports, Victory are set to mutually part ways with both Corey Brown and Kristijan Dobras with the latter's departure to open up a visa spot at the club allowing Rojas to sign on.
The 28-year-old has already reportedly rejected an offer from Melbourne City and will demand a wage of around $500,000 per season.
Rojas was most recently playing for Danish club SonderjyskE with his last A-League season dating back to 2016-17.
O'Neill leaves Sky Blues for South Korea
A big loss for Steve Corica's side...
Sydney FC's A-League championship charge has been dealt a blow with the departure of star defensive midfielder Brandon O'Neill.
The 25-year-old has joined K-League side Pohang Steelers with the South Korean club paying the Sky Blues an undisclosed transfer fee.
O'Neill has been ever-present in the Sky Blues side over the past four-and-half years, winning two A-League championships and FFA Cup while also being named Sydney FC's player of the year for the 2018-19 season.
He made 145 appearances for the Harbour City club and scored 10 goals.
Cabrera departs Melbourne City
Javier Cabrera has terminated his Melbourne City contract by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.
The Uruguayan only joined the A-League side at the beginning of the season but is now set to return to his homeland.
Melbourne City have been linked to the signing of Kiwi attacker Marco Rojas as a possible replacement.
Olyroos scrape past Thailand
Australia's U23's side have kept their hopes of 2020 Olympics qualification alive by coming from behind to defeat Thailand 2-1 on Sunday morning.
Anon Amornlerdsak had put Thailand ahead in the 24th minute only for Nicholas D'Agostino to strike in the 43rd and 76th minute to guide the Olyroos to victory.
Graham Arnold's side had drawn their opening game against Iraq 1-1 and now sit first in Group A.
Australia's last group match will be against Bahrain, who lost 5-0 to Thailand before holding Iraq to a 2-2 draw.
The winning goal for the Australia U-23's! 😍— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 11, 2020
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/WQSVjwsUrF
Federici on A-League radar
Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici has already received a number of A-League offers as he enters the final six months of his contract with Stoke City, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 34-year-old had made just nine appearances in all competitions this season for his Championship club and is now free to talk to other sides about his long-term future.
Federici has spent the majority of his playing career in England, making over 200 appearances for Reading between 2005 and 2015.
Sydney to host Global Stars game in wake of bushfires
The world game is getting behind an important cause...
Tribal Sports Group has confirmed a Global Stars exhibition game will be held at ANZ Stadium on May 23 in the wake of recent bush fires to honour the volunteers that combatted the blazes across Australia and raise funds for relief efforts.
While no names have been locked in for the match yet, high-profile players both past and present are expected to turn out for the game.
Rural Fire Service men and women plus SES volunteers will be invited to the match along with many residents that were directly impacted by the fires.