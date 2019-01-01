Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has been excluded from Celtic's Europa League squad this season.

Approaching full fitness after an ACL injury, Arzani seemingly hasn't done enough to convince coach Neil Lennon he can contribute.

The Hoops have named a 37-man squad for the competition, with 14 players on a B list, and fellow Australian Tom Rogic is included despite his own recent injury issues.

will face , and Cluj in the group stages.

No changes to their squad can be made until the knockout rounds meaning Arzani can't be added for a few months, even if he was to impress in .