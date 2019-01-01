After 10 months on the sidelines, Daniel Arzani returned to action on Tuesday night for Celtic's reserve side against Hibernian in a 1-1 draw.

The Australian attacker came on in the 64th minute of the friendly and immediately impressed, creating a chance before later having a shot saved.

68’ - @iamdanielarzani picks up the ball down the left, and after some tricky play, finds @ArmstrongOkoflx in the box. The low shot is saved.



CEL 1️⃣-1️⃣ HIB — FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) September 17, 2019

85’ - Good effort! 😲@iamdanielarzani has another long-range pop at goal, however, it’s palmed over by the keeper.



Arzani injured his ACL on debut for Celtic's first team last year with new Hoops coach Neil Lennon saying earlier this week they won't be rushing him back into action.