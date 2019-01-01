Arzani impresses in Celtic comeback
After 10 months on the sidelines, Daniel Arzani returned to action on Tuesday night for Celtic's reserve side against Hibernian in a 1-1 draw.
The Australian attacker came on in the 64th minute of the friendly and immediately impressed, creating a chance before later having a shot saved.
68’ - @iamdanielarzani picks up the ball down the left, and after some tricky play, finds @ArmstrongOkoflx in the box. The low shot is saved.— Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) September 17, 2019
85’ - Good effort! 😲@iamdanielarzani has another long-range pop at goal, however, it’s palmed over by the keeper.— Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) September 17, 2019
Arzani injured his ACL on debut for Celtic's first team last year with new Hoops coach Neil Lennon saying earlier this week they won't be rushing him back into action.
Scotland striker Jason Cummings ready for Socceroos switch
Scottish striker Jason Cummings could be set to follow in the footsteps of Martin Boyle and switch his allegiance from the Tartan Army to the Australian national team after admitting talks with Socceroos officials.
The 24-year-old attacker, who played two friendlies for Scotland in 2017, is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and says although his birth nation is his preference, he wouldn't hesitate to play for the Socceroos if it meant opportunity at the national team level.
Speaking after he scored on his debut for League One club Shrewsbury Town, Cummings explained he would make his decision in the next month and revealed the contact he had with Australia coach Graham Arnold and his assistant Rene Meulensteen.
Victory goalkeeper out for six months
Melbourne Victory shot-stopper Matthew Acton will be absent for six months after dislocating his shoulder in training last week.
The backup goalkeeper, behind No.1 Lawrence Thomas, is undergoing athroscopic surgery and isn't expected to be available until the back-end of the A-League season.
"It’s unfortunate to lose a talent like Matt from the group for a sustained period,” Victory coach Marco Kurz said.
"The outcome is disappointing for everyone. Matt is obviously feeling flat, but his teammates and everyone at the club are supporting him.
"He is a popular member of the squad and will continue to contribute to the group in any way that he can.
"We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back at full fitness as soon as possible."
Victory will likely be forced to sign an injury replacement goalkeeper because of the length of Acton's injury.
A-League clubs reject Berisha
Former Melbourne Victory star Besart Berisha has gone unwanted by A-League clubs after making himself available for the upcoming season.
The 34-year, who is now an Australian citizen, has been looking for a club Down Under after his release from J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
But despite several clubs needing a striker, such as Wellington Phoenix, Westeen Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners, an offer hasn't been tabled for the Kosovo international, according to the World Game.
Berisha won four A-League championships at Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar - scoring 116 goals in 186 matches.
A-League set for free-to-air TV deal
ABC has emerged as the favourites to show Saturday afternoon A-League matches this season.
A deal is reportedly close to being struck with the new campaign now less than a month away.
Daniel Arzani finally gets Celtic return date from knee injury
Socceroos talent Daniel Arzani will play in a Celtic reserves team friendly this week in his first minutes since injuring his knee in on his senior debut last year.
The 20-year-old has finished the rehabilitation process following the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in his only Hoops match against Dundee in October and is ready to be eased back into the first team picture.
WATCH: Ex-Sky Blues striker scores four in Eredivisie
Former Sydney FC attacker Reza Ghoochannejhad has hit four goals on debut in PEC Zwolle's 6-2 win over RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie.
In his first competitive match since playing 25 minutes for the Sky Blues in their truimphant A-League grand final win in May, Ghoochannejhad came on to the field in the 60 minute and hit the back of the net four times in a ruthless display of finishing.
The 31-year-old struggled to establish himself in the A-League last season, only scoring once in the division in 10 appearances.
WATCH: Rukavytsya continues scoring form in Israel
Australian striker Nikita Rukavytsya made it three goals from three games for Maccabi Haifa with the opening strike in a 2-0 win Ironi Kiryat Shmona.
The 32-year-old was in the right spot to tap the ball in on 49 minutes to continue his hot goal scoring form for the Israeli club.
Socceroo defender Trent Sainsbury also plays for the same club but is yet to make his debut since crossing from PSV Eindhoven at the end of the transfer window.
Mabil scores birthday goal in Midtjylland win
Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil opened the scoring on Sunday night in Midtjylland's 3-0 away win over Lyngby.
The Aussie fired home his second goal of the season in the 29th minute to celebrate turning 24 before two second-half strikes wrapped up the three points for his side.
🔥🔥— Goal Australia 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 16, 2019
Awer Mabil with a super turn and finish overnight ⚽pic.twitter.com/z7gp1HGawI
Mabil starred throughout the match, ending the game creating a game-high four chances and boasting the best passing accuracy in the final third.
Midtjylland currently sit top of the Danish Superliga, four points clear of second-placed Kobenhavn.
Victory smash Western United in friendly
Melbourne Victory have defeated Western United 6-0 in a friendly played behind closed doors on Sunday.
Western United beat Melbourne City 2-1 on Thursday but had no answers for Marco Kurz's side as Ola Toivonen (2), Andrew Nabbout, Elvis Kamsoba, Kenny Athiu and Birkan Kirdar all got on the score sheet.
Mark Rudan's side will play their first A-League match in under a month when they take on Wellington Phoenix on October 13.
Victory 6 - 0 Western United— Goal Australia 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 15, 2019
Mark Rudan has plenty to work on...👀pic.twitter.com/L7hRmCBoU9
Singh snares assist in Germany
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to impress in Germany after contributing another assist on Saturday for Bayern Munich II.
The former Wellington Phoenix player teed up Marcel Zylla just before half-time as his side took a 2-0 lead into the break.
Very slick assist from Sarpreet Singh overnight for Bayern II 👏 pic.twitter.com/UaHj9f6QPm— Goal Australia 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 14, 2019
Bayern Munich II would fade in the second 45 minutes however, with Grossapach fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw.
Singh has now contributed two assists and one goal across his four appearances in the German third division.
Sarpreet Singh surprised at his Bayern Munich rise
New Zealand prodigy Sarpreet Singh has even been surprised by his own progression at Bayern Munich but is keen to take the opportunity and make his Bundesliga debut.
Since making the move from A-League side Wellington Phoenix at the end of the June, the 20-year-old has been named in the Bundesliga giants' Champions League squad after impressing in the first-team friendlies during pre-season.
Singh says even he didn't expect to get a chance with the Bayern first team so quickly after only a few short months and he wants to repay the club for showing the faith to sign him.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
